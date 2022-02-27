No Russian troops in capital, says Kyiv mayor

27 February, 2022, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 27 February, 2022, 07:33 pm

General view of Kyiv after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, February 24, 2022. Photo: Reuters
General view of Kyiv after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, February 24, 2022. Photo: Reuters

The mayor of Ukraine's capital Kyiv has said there are no Russian troops in the city.

Vitali Klitschko said that "military, law enforcement and territorial defence" officials were continuing to "detect and neutralise saboteurs", reports BBC.

People living in Kyiv are under orders to stay indoors until Monday, with warnings from authorities that anyone venturing out "will be considered members of sabotage groups of the enemy".

BBC producer Kathy Long said Sunday dawned cold and quiet in Kyiv, with police, the military and armed volunteers the only people visible on the streets.

In the message on his Telegram channel on Sunday, Klitschko said that since the start of Russia's invasion, nine civilians had been "lost or killed" in Kyiv, including one child.

Russian forces have reportedly been in the outskirts of the city since Friday, with shelling and gunfire heard across Kyiv.

