Nine found dead in Swedish airplane crash

World+Biz

Reuters
09 July, 2021, 08:45 am
Last modified: 09 July, 2021, 10:24 am

Related News

Nine found dead in Swedish airplane crash

"It's a very severe accident," Swedish police said on their website

Reuters
09 July, 2021, 08:45 am
Last modified: 09 July, 2021, 10:24 am
A small aircraft is seen after crashing at Orebro Airport, Orebro, Sweden, July 8 2021. TT News Agency via REUTERS
A small aircraft is seen after crashing at Orebro Airport, Orebro, Sweden, July 8 2021. TT News Agency via REUTERS

All nine people onboard were found dead in the crash of an airplane outside Orebro, Sweden, on Thursday, Swedish police said.

"It's a very severe accident," Swedish police said on their website.

"Everyone on board the crashed plane has died."

Police said the plane, a DHC-2 Turbo Beaver, was carrying eight skydivers and one pilot. It crashed close to the runway at Orebro airport shortly after take-off and caught fire at impact.

"It is with great sadness and sorrow that I have received the tragic information about the plane crash in Orebro," Prime Minister Stefan Lofven wrote on Twitter. "My thoughts are with the victims, their families and loved ones in this very difficult time."

In a similar accident, nine people died in northern Sweden in 2019 when a plane carrying skydivers crashed shortly after take-off. The crash investigation showed the plane had been improperly loaded.

Top News

Sweden / Plane Crash

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Method Melody: Bangladesh’s first e-platform for music education

Method Melody: Bangladesh’s first e-platform for music education

17h | Videos
TBS Today: Young and sick by covid

TBS Today: Young and sick by covid

17h | Videos
TBS World: Are Taliban re-entering Afghanistan as US troops leave the country?

TBS World: Are Taliban re-entering Afghanistan as US troops leave the country?

17h | Videos
Ashrayan project: Hopes of the homeless turn into frustration

Ashrayan project: Hopes of the homeless turn into frustration

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits
Banking

Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits

2
Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques
Corporates

Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques

3
Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh
Economy

Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh

4
An aerial view of the under-construction single port mooring with a double pipeline surrounded by green hills in Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Abul Kashem/TBS
Economy

Cox’s Bazar: An economic game-changer in the making

5
Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 
Corruption

Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 

6
Dr Fakrul Alam. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘You can’t compare DU to even the best private universities’