Nikki Haley writes 'Finish Them' on Israeli artillery shell, drawing criticism

World+Biz

Reuters
30 May, 2024, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2024, 05:04 pm

Related News

Nikki Haley writes 'Finish Them' on Israeli artillery shell, drawing criticism

"Conflict is no place for stunts. Conflict has rules. Civilians must be protected," Amnesty International said in a statement on Wednesday while reacting to Haley's act.

Reuters
30 May, 2024, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2024, 05:04 pm
A combo image shows Nikki Haley writing &#039;Finish Them&#039; on an artillery shell. Photo: Gulf Today
A combo image shows Nikki Haley writing 'Finish Them' on an artillery shell. Photo: Gulf Today

Republican former presidential contender Nikki Haley wrote "Finish Them!" on an Israeli artillery shell during a recent visit to Israel, amid an ongoing assault on Gaza that has left tens of thousands dead in the past eight months.

An image of Haley crouched in front of pallets of shells, writing with a marker on one, was shared on social media by Danny Danon, an Israeli politician and former ambassador to the United Nations. A second image he shared showed Haley's signed message: "Finish them - America HEART Israel, Always."

Danon had accompanied Haley, a former US ambassador to the United Nations when Donald Trump was president, during the visit this past weekend.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Haley was quickly criticized for the message by human rights groups.

"Conflict is no place for stunts. Conflict has rules. Civilians must be protected," Amnesty International said in a statement on Wednesday while reacting to Haley's act.

Israel's three-week-old offensive in Gaza's Rafah has prompted an outcry from global leaders after an airstrike on Sunday killed at least 45 people when a blaze ignited in a tent camp in a western district.

The World Court last week ordered Israel to immediately halt its military assault on Rafah, in a landmark emergency ruling in South Africa's case accusing Israel of genocide. Israel denies genocide allegations.

Kenneth Roth, a former Human Rights Watch executive director, said of Haley in a post on X on Tuesday night: "Why not just sign I favor Israeli war crimes."

Later on Wednesday, Haley posted on X: "Israel must do whatever is necessary to protect her people from evil," adding that Israel was fighting "enemies" of the United States.

Reuters could not reach Haley for comment immediately on Wednesday.

Haley has been a longstanding supporter of Israel, whose war in Gaza has come under mounting international criticism, divided U.S. lawmakers over the Biden administration's support and prompted protests at campuses across the United States.

The local Palestinian health ministry puts the death toll from the war at over 36,000. There is also widespread hunger in the narrow coastal enclave and nearly its entire 2.3 million population has been displaced.

Top News

Nikki Haley / Israel / criticism

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Infograph: TBS

Is Dhaka ready for an all-electric automobile ecosystem?

9h | Panorama
A day in Tulsipur, the capital of horse trading

A day in Tulsipur, the capital of horse trading

8h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How introverts can gain visibility at work

1d | Pursuit
The group comprised students from the Mechatronics Engineering Department of RUET. They are also members of the RUET Robotics Society. Photo: Courtesy

Bomb-Disposal Robot: RUET students shake hands with Bangladesh Army

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

What Does Palestine's Recognition by Three European Countries Mean?

What Does Palestine's Recognition by Three European Countries Mean?

46m | Videos
Refurbished Laptops Market: Risk or Potential?

Refurbished Laptops Market: Risk or Potential?

1h | Videos
Oman to partially open visas for Bangladeshi

Oman to partially open visas for Bangladeshi

3h | Videos
What is the future of volcanoes?

What is the future of volcanoes?

4h | Videos