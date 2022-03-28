Next round of Russian-Ukrainian talks to start Tuesday

Chess pieces are seen in front of displayed Russia and Ukraine&#039;s flags in this illustration taken January 25, 2022. Photo :Reuters
Chess pieces are seen in front of displayed Russia and Ukraine's flags in this illustration taken January 25, 2022. Photo :Reuters

Another round of offline talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday (29-30 March),  Vladimir Medinsky, the head of the Russian delegation and aide to President Vladimir Putin, said on Sunday.

"Another round of talks with Ukraine in the videoconference format was held today. As a result, a decision was made to meet offline on 29-30 March," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

The first round of Russian-Ukrainian talks was held in Belarus' Gomel region on 28 February.

The talks lasted for five hours.

The second round of talks was held on 3 March in Belovezhskaya Pushcha, in Belarus.

The delegations met for the third round of talks on 7 March, in the Brest region, also in Belarus. More rounds were held in the online format.

On 24 February, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in response to a request for help by the heads of the Donbass republics.

He stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories, but aimed to demilitarize and denazify the country, and to defeat nationalist armed units, which are directly responsible for genocide in Donbass.

Comments

