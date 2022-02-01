New York Times acquires Wordle

World+Biz

Reuters
01 February, 2022, 08:50 am
Last modified: 01 February, 2022, 08:53 am

Related News

New York Times acquires Wordle

The once-a-day online game gives a player six chances to figure out the day's secret five-letter word, using the least number of guesses

Reuters
01 February, 2022, 08:50 am
Last modified: 01 February, 2022, 08:53 am
The New York Times building is seen in Manhattan, New York, US, August 3, 2020. Photo :Reuters
The New York Times building is seen in Manhattan, New York, US, August 3, 2020. Photo :Reuters

The New York Times Co said on Monday it had acquired Wordle, a website-only word game that has seen a recent burst in popularity, for an undisclosed price in the low seven figures.

The acquisition will help the New York Times broaden its digital content as it tries to reach the goal of 10 million subscribers by 2025.

The once-a-day online game gives a player six chances to figure out the day's secret five-letter word, using the least number of guesses.

Wordle - which was originally released in October by former Reddit software engineer Josh Wardle - will continue to be free and there will be no changes to its gameplay, the NYT said.

"Wordle will now play a part in that daily experience, giving millions more people around the world another reason to turn to The Times to meet their daily news and life needs," it said.

Games and puzzles are a key part of NYT's strategy to keep its audience engaged on its apps and websites as more readers use their mobile phones and tablets for their daily dose of news and entertainment.

The company added 135,000 members in its latest third quarter for its games, cooking and product review website Wirecutter.

Top News

New York Times / Wordle

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The two-storied mosque has no windows. Photo: Courtesy

The well-lit, well-ventilated windowless mosque of Lakshmipur

1h | Habitat
The students of Swapna come from humble backgrounds and are working hard to change their lives. Photo : Courtesy

Swapna: Helping underprivileged students chase their higher education dreams

1h | Panorama
Bangladeshis investing abroad

Bangladeshis investing abroad: Long-term benefits outweigh the costs of any potential shocks

2h | Panorama
Some of us are launching telescopes that can see the Big Bang just as others are threatening war for no good reason. That says it all. Illustration: TBS

‘Sapiens’? Humans are not wise. Just too smart for our own good

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

WhatsApp brings new features in 2022

WhatsApp brings new features in 2022

1d | Videos
QR code dress reveals Egypt’s tourist sites

QR code dress reveals Egypt’s tourist sites

1d | Videos
Minnie Mouse exchanges dress for pant-suit

Minnie Mouse exchanges dress for pant-suit

1d | Videos
People placing reliance upon Friendship Hospital

People placing reliance upon Friendship Hospital

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo courtesy- Asif Salman
Habitat

Satkhira hospital named world's best new building

2
Zaved Akhtar, CEO and MD of Unilever Bangladesh Ltd. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Interviews

There can be five Unilevers in Bangladesh: Zaved Akhtar

3
Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class
Economy

Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class

4
Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

Botswana woman arrested with 3kg heroin at Dhaka airport

5
Photo: TBS
Banking

Private banks say unable to implement BB-set pay structure by 1 March

6
Picture: TBS/SAP
Supplement

The tale of metro rail: A challenging project to transform Dhaka into a modern city