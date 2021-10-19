New Boeing Dreamliner defect discovered

A Boeing logo is seen at the company's facility in Everett, Washington, US, Jan 21, 2020. Photo: REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

A new problem has been identified in Boeing's 787 Dreamliner but the issue is not an immediate safety concern, said the company on Thursday.

"We received a notice from one of our suppliers about certain 787 parts that were improperly manufactured. While our investigation is ongoing, we have determined that this does not present an immediate safety of flight concern for the active in-service fleet," Boeing told The Hill in a statement on Thursday.

"Yet-to-deliver airplanes will be reworked as necessary prior to customer delivery. Any potential fleet actions will be determined through our normal review process and confirmed with the FAA," the company added, referring to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

A Boeing representative said, the new problem involves some titanium pieces that are weaker than they should be. Boeing found the titanium problem on several newly constructed 787 Dreamliners during an audit.

A The Wall Street Journal report which cited sources close to the firm, the aviation giant has subsequently repaired two of the Dreamliners that would have been grounded if they had a substantial quantity of the problematic parts.

The new defect is the most recent in a string of problems with Boeing's 787 Dreamliner.

In September, a Wall Street Journal article mentioned that roughly $25 billion worth of the planes may not be delivered until late this month as the business attempts to show to air-safety regulators that it has sufficiently addressed faults discovered on the plane.

The FAA allegedly denied Boeing's proposal for an expedited certification procedure that would have used targeted examinations of three planes rather than comprehensive inspections.

The FAA announced in July that a manufacturing problem was discovered at the nose of several undeliverable 787 Dreamliners. Boeing said, the flaw did not pose an urgent threat to flight safety.