Netanyahu and allies secure majority in Israel elections
Benjamin Netanyahu and his right-wing allies won a clear majority in Israel's election, the country's election committee said on Thursday.
The final tally showed the bloc led by the former prime minister in control of 64 of the Knesset's 120 seats.
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Thursday congratulated Benjamin Netanyahu on his election win, a Lapid spokesperson said, confirming the former premier's triumphant comeback at the head of a solidly right-wing alliance.