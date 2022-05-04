Nepal airport on alert over ‘suspicious object’, domestic terminal evacuated: Report
Authorities are still trying to identify the source of the phone call
Passengers and staff members were on Wednesday evacuated from Nepal's Tribhuvan International Airport after authorities received a phone call claiming 'suspicious object' planted inside the domestic terminal, news agency ANI reported citing airport authorities.
A search is underway for the suspicious object.
