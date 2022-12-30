Nearly 1,700 journalists killed over past 20 years: RSF

World+Biz

BSS
30 December, 2022, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 30 December, 2022, 01:43 pm

Related News

Nearly 1,700 journalists killed over past 20 years: RSF

BSS
30 December, 2022, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 30 December, 2022, 01:43 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Nearly 1,700 journalists have been killed worldwide over the past 20 years, an average of more than 80 a year, according to an analysis published by Reporters Without Borders.

The two decades between 2003 and 2022 were "especially deadly decades for those in the service of the right to inform", said the Paris-based media rights campaigners.

"Behind the figures, there are the faces, personalities, talent and commitment of those who have paid with their lives for their information gathering, their search for the truth and their passion for journalism," RSF secretary-general Christophe Deloire said.

Iraq and Syria were the most dangerous countries to work as a journalist, accounting for "a combined total of 578 journalists killed in the past 20 years, or more than a third of the worldwide total", RSF said.

They are followed by Mexico (125 killed), the Philippines (107), Pakistan (93), Afghanistan (81) and Somalia (78).

The "darkest years" were 2012 and 2013, "due in large measure to the war in Syria". There were 144 killings in 2012 and 142 the year after, the report said.

This peak was "followed by a gradual fall and then historically low figures from 2019 onwards".

Putin's influence

But deaths increased again in 2022, in part because of the war in Ukraine. So far this year, 58 journalists have been killed doing their jobs, up from 51 in 2021.

Eight journalists have been killed in Ukraine since Russia invaded in February. This compares to a total of 12 media deaths there over the preceding 19 years.

Ukraine is currently the most dangerous country in Europe for the media, after Russia itself, where 25 journalists have been killed over the past 20 years.

"Since (President) Vladimir Putin took over, Russia has seen systematic attacks on press freedom -- including deadly ones -- as RSF has repeatedly reported.

"They include Anna Politkovskaya's high-profile murder on 7 October 2006," the rights group said.

Elsewhere in Europe, Turkey was ranked third most dangerous, followed by France "as a result of the massacre at the satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo in Paris in 2015".

The Americas toll

Reporters run the greatest risks worldwide in areas where armed conflict has occurred.

But, RSF stressed, "countries where no war is officially taking place are not necessarily safe for reporters and some of them are near the top of the list of those where killings have occurred.

"In fact, more journalists have been killed in 'zones at peace' than in 'zones at war' during the past two decades, in most cases because they were investigating organised crime and corruption."

The Americas accounted for almost half of journalist murders, many in Mexico, Brazil, Colombia and Honduras.

"America is nowadays clearly the world's most dangerous continent for the media," RSF said.

Top News

Journalists / death / RSF

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Untangling the knots of creditors’ claims has delayed Sri Lanka’s rescue and stalled its recovery Photo: Bloomberg

Why Sri Lanka's suffering may not end soon

2h | Panorama
10 Best Novels by South Asian authors since the 2020 pandemic

10 Best Novels by South Asian authors since the 2020 pandemic

2h | Book Review
Photo: Courtesy

Top 10 places to see in New York City

5h | Explorer
Photo: Courtesy

My tour of the Cinque Terre villages in Italy

6h | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

According to nutritionists, precautions should be taken before eating winter vegetables

According to nutritionists, precautions should be taken before eating winter vegetables

1d | TBS Stories
Who's to blame, coaches or BCB?

Who's to blame, coaches or BCB?

17h | TBS SPORTS
History of use of stars on football jerseys

History of use of stars on football jerseys

18h | TBS SPORTS
Metro rail opens for public use

Metro rail opens for public use

21h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

2
Photo: Collected from Prothom Alo
Bangladesh

Japanese woman stopped at airport while leaving country with daughters

3
Photo: Reuters
Sports

World Cup final referee responds to claims that Messi's extra time goal should have been disallowed

4
Photo: PID
Transport

Bangladesh launches its first metro rail service

5
Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund
Economy

Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund

6
'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations
Sports

'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations