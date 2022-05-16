NATO's Stoltenberg says Russia's Ukraine offensive not going to plan
Russia's offensive in Ukraine is failing and its operation in the Donbass region has stalled, NATO's secretary general said on Sunday.
"Russia's war in Ukraine is not going as Moscow had planned. They failed to take Kyiv," Jens Stoltenberg told reporters by video link.
"They are pulling back from Kharkiv and their major offensive in Donbass has stalled."