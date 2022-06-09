NATO's Stoltenberg diagnosed with shingles, working from home

Reuters

Reuters
09 June, 2022, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 09 June, 2022, 03:13 pm

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg speaks as he meets with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (not pictured) at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium April 6, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/Pool
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg speaks as he meets with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (not pictured) at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium April 6, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/Pool

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has been diagnosed with shingles and will therefore hold talks scheduled in Germany and Romania only remotely, a NATO official said on Thursday.

"The Secretary-General will conduct his planned visit to Germany (and Romania) remotely rather than in person," the official told Reuters. "He has been diagnosed with shingles, which can occur after Covid-19, and is working from home."

Stoltenberg tested positive for Covid-19 in mid-May.

At the time, he was showing mild symptoms and working from home, according to a spokesperson for the Western military alliance.

Stoltenberg had been set to meet German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin on Thursday and attend a meeting with the leaders of Romania, Poland and Hungary in Bucharest on Friday.

