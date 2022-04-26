NATO warships arrive at Finnish port for training exercises

World+Biz

Reuters
26 April, 2022, 10:25 am
Last modified: 26 April, 2022, 10:32 am

Related News

NATO warships arrive at Finnish port for training exercises

Reuters
26 April, 2022, 10:25 am
Last modified: 26 April, 2022, 10:32 am
Three NATO warships from the Standing Nato Mine Countermeasures Group 1 (SNMCMG1 group), EML Sakala from Estonia, Dutch HNLMS Schiedam and the flagship LVNS Virsaitis from Latvia, arrive to a harbour, to train with Finland&#039;s coastal fleet, in the Finnish southwestern coastal city of Turku, Finland 25 April 2022. Photo: REUTERS
Three NATO warships from the Standing Nato Mine Countermeasures Group 1 (SNMCMG1 group), EML Sakala from Estonia, Dutch HNLMS Schiedam and the flagship LVNS Virsaitis from Latvia, arrive to a harbour, to train with Finland's coastal fleet, in the Finnish southwestern coastal city of Turku, Finland 25 April 2022. Photo: REUTERS

Three NATO warships arrived in the southwestern Finnish port of Turku on Monday to train with Finland's navy as Helsinki considers the possibility of joining the US-led alliance amid increased tensions with Russia over Ukraine.

Latvian minelayer LVNS Virsaitis and minehunters Estonian ENS Sakala and Dutch HNLMS Schiedam will train with two minehunters from Finland's coastal fleet, the Finnish defence forces said in a statement.

The two-day exercise, set to commence on 28 April, will prepare the Finnish ships to take part in NATO response forces in 2022 and focus on "mine countermeasures and working in a multinational framework", the statement said.

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on 13 April that her country would take a decision in the next few weeks about whether to apply to join NATO, prompting an angry response from Russia.

Finland and neighbouring Sweden are close partners with NATO but have shied away from joining the 30-member alliance, founded in 1949 to counter the Soviet Union during the Cold War.

Marin said the option to join NATO had to be carefully analysed but that everything had changed since Russian forces invaded Ukraine on 24 February. Finland shares a 1,300-km (810-mile) land border with Russia.

Russia Ukraine war / Ukraine crisis / NATO

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The home is bright, naturally lit, and aerated as possible, resonating the namesake ‘Noor’. Photo: Noor A Alam

Noor residence: A retreat to fond memories

2h | Mode
The founders of MILE from left to right Shazid Dastagir, Imran Jahan Digonto and Kuraish Bin Quader. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Mile: A green entry in the bike-sharing business

3h | Panorama
When defending a playground becomes a ‘crime’

When defending a playground becomes a ‘crime’

15h | Panorama
Members and activists of Azov regiment take part in a protest against local elections in pro-Russian rebel-held areas of eastern Ukraine on 20 May, 2016. Photo: Reuters

Azov Battalion: The far-right defenders of Mariupol making Putin’s words ring true

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Catechu farmers facing hard days in Rajshahi

Catechu farmers facing hard days in Rajshahi

14h | Videos
Emmanuel Macron wins French presidential election

Emmanuel Macron wins French presidential election

14h | Videos
When will expatriates travel at lower fares?

When will expatriates travel at lower fares?

15h | Videos
Micro packaging turning into environmental, public health hazard

Micro packaging turning into environmental, public health hazard

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture used on representational purposes. Photo: Shutterstock
Infrastructure

Dhaka city subway project is risky, ambitious: Experts

2
Photo: Collected
Economy

Rod, scrap market stagnates 

3
With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours
Industry

With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours

4
photo: Bayezid Hasan, Coca-Cola Bangladesh
Splash

Bulbuli: Rituraj and Nandita’s journey to Coke Studio Bangla

5
KGH Chapter 2. Photo: Collected
Splash

Amazon Prime Video acquires OTT Rights for KGF: Chapter 2

6
We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?
Energy

We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?