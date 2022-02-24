NATO to step up deterrence measures after Russian attack, calls summit

World+Biz

Reuters
24 February, 2022, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 24 February, 2022, 05:46 pm

Related News

NATO to step up deterrence measures after Russian attack, calls summit

Russian forces invaded Ukraine by land, air and sea on Thursday, confirming the worst fears of the West with the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War Two

Reuters
24 February, 2022, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 24 February, 2022, 05:46 pm
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg speaks as he holds a news conference on Russia&#039;s attack on Ukraine, in Brussels, Belgium February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Yves Herman
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg speaks as he holds a news conference on Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Brussels, Belgium February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Yves Herman

NATO announced that it will take additional steps to strengthen the alliance's deterrence and defence after Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine and hold an emergency summit of its 30 member nations on Friday.

Russian forces invaded Ukraine by land, air and sea on Thursday, confirming the worst fears of the West with the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War Two.

"Peace on our continent has been shattered," NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told a news conference. "Russia is using force to try to rewrite history, and deny Ukraine its free and independent path."

The new measures planned by NATO "will enable us to deploy capabilities and forces, including the NATO Response Force," he said.

NATO said earlier in a statement, after a meeting of the alliance's ambassadors in Brussels, that it had decided "to take additional steps to further strengthen deterrence and defence across the alliance. Our measures are and remain preventive, proportionate and non-escalatory."

NATO is planning to create battle group structures like it already has in Baltic states for the countries on its eastern flank, Slovak Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok said on Thursday, adding the move would include Slovakia.

Stoltenberg said leaders would hold a virtual emergency summit of NATO leaders on Friday.

"This is a deliberate, cold-blooded and long-planned invasion," he said. "Russia's unjustified unprovoked attack on Ukraine is putting countless innocent lives at risk with air and missile attacks."

NATO / Russian attack

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The catch is that a lot of money advice out there on TikTok and YouTube lacks in substance or is even downright predatory. Photo: Reuters

Should you trust TikTok, YouTube finfluencers?

2h | Panorama
How to get hired if you are an older worker

How to get hired if you are an older worker

4h | Pursuit
Baby zebras at the National Zoo. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

‘The Gazipur Safari Park’s operation should be stopped for the time being’ 

4h | Panorama
Visitors can stay as long as they want at the Naveed’s Comedy Club without any obligation to order food or beverages. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Naveed’s Comedy Club: Where deadlines meet punchlines

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Stars who survived serious plane incidents

Stars who survived serious plane incidents

7h | Videos
Imran wants TV debate with Modi

Imran wants TV debate with Modi

1d | Videos
Trump's social media app goes live

Trump's social media app goes live

1d | Videos
United Group’s dream project for Dhaka

United Group’s dream project for Dhaka

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

2
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

3
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

4
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

5
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

6
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused