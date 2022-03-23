NATO must fill military gaps to be ready for conflicts, commander says

World+Biz

Reuters
23 March, 2022, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 23 March, 2022, 06:57 pm

Related News

NATO must fill military gaps to be ready for conflicts, commander says

"We have an incredible amount of forces but our shortcoming is that the majority of these forces is not combat-ready on a permanent base – simply because they do not have all the equipment they need," General Joerg Vollmer said

Reuters
23 March, 2022, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 23 March, 2022, 06:57 pm
A member of the military holds a flag as they wait for the arrival of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau along with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in Adazi, Latvia, March 8, 2022. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins/File Photo
A member of the military holds a flag as they wait for the arrival of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau along with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in Adazi, Latvia, March 8, 2022. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins/File Photo

NATO countries must make up for post-Cold War cuts to military equipment to give the alliance the capacity to respond swiftly to a conflict, the commander of NATO's quick reaction force, first in line to respond to a crisis, told Reuters.

"We have an incredible amount of forces but our shortcoming is that the majority of these forces is not combat-ready on a permanent base – simply because they do not have all the equipment they need," General Joerg Vollmer said.

He spoke to Reuters on the sidelines of a NATO exercise in Norway on Saturday, amid heightened tension over the war in Ukraine.

Vollmer is commander of NATO's Joint Force Command Brunssum, responsible for the alliance's northeastern flank and also the NATO Response Force (NRF). The rapid-reaction NRF, with some 40,000 troops, was put on alert and partially deployed for the first time after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February.

Moscow describes its action as a special military operation.

"The crucial issue is to re-build our capabilities. It is about numbers but also about re-establishing combat-ready units and – this is the next key step - about reporting them bindingly again to NATO," Vollmer said, referring to a procedure in which a member country informs NATO it has troops ready to be provided to the alliance. Vollmer added he was talking about units of brigade and division size.

Paradigm Change

The Ukraine crisis has brought a paradigm shift for NATO away from the expeditionary missions of the last 20 years, in theatres such as Afghanistan or Iraq, according to Vollmer, who said the threat Europe now faces from Russia was of a completely different scope.

"These expeditionary missions were wars of choice. We took a political decision to take part in them and then asked our allies for contingents of forces to deploy," the general said.

"Now, and that is the change of paradigm, we need forces to be reported to NATO in advance so that we have them available in case of a conflict and a war as soon as there is a political decision to deploy them. We need forces assigned already in peacetime. Combat-ready, able to be mobilized on short notice."

In the past, forces such as the German military have struggled to provide NATO with combat-ready troops because of defence spending cuts, and commanders often had to borrow from other units for tanks and weapons before going on a mission.

Vollmer said he aimed to have forces in the alliance's northeast region on three different alert levels, ready for deployment within either 10, 30 or 180 days.

"The crucial issue is that nations report these forces to NATO already in peacetime so that they can be mobilized quickly after a political decision," the general said. "This needs to be a reliable and predictable procedure in the future."

Top News

NATO / Ukraine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Russian tactical nuclear missiles are lining up the Ukrainian borders. Photo: Bloomberg

Putin’s war is a death blow to nuclear nonproliferation

5h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

‘People who have already made big investments should be turned into brand ambassadors’

7h | Interviews
The tip culture in Dhaka is changing due to restaurants’ service charges and tip-boxes. Photo credit: Noor-A-Alam

Tips: Paying for good service or sharing the server’s salary?

8h | Panorama
Why has the Ukrainian resistance been so successful? Surely some of it comes down to the charisma and effective leadership of Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Bloomberg

The Great Man theory of current events

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Farmers’ festival held in Gazipur

Farmers’ festival held in Gazipur

1h | Videos
A sophisticated version of Salman Khan’s ‘Khamoshi’

A sophisticated version of Salman Khan’s ‘Khamoshi’

1h | Videos
Modern Stationary is in full swing since 1963

Modern Stationary is in full swing since 1963

1h | Videos
'The witcher' game's new edition under development

'The witcher' game's new edition under development

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

2
Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director
RMG

Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director

3
A protest against rising living costs, at the entrance of the president’s office in Colombo on March 15.Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP/Getty Images/Bloomberg
Analysis

Sri Lanka’s economy is being crushed by war in Ukraine

4
File Photo: A ship loaded with containers is pictured at Yusen Terminals (YTI) on Terminal Island at the Port of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California, US, January 30, 2019. Reuters/Mike Blake
Economy

Bangladeshi ship at US port after 31 years

5
Malaysians apply to hire 2 lakh Bangladeshis
Migration

Malaysians apply to hire 2 lakh Bangladeshis

6
Representational Image
Banking

Bangladeshi banks look for Chinese payment channel to skirt Western sanctions