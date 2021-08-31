NATO chief vows will not ‘forget’ Afghans left behind

TBS Report
31 August, 2021, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2021, 07:57 pm

Photo :BSS/AFP
NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday that Kabul airport must be kept open and vowed not to forget Afghans left behind when US and allied forces left.

"It's essential to keep the airport open, both to enable humanitarian aid to the Afghan people and also to make sure that we can continue to get people out — those who wished to, but were not able to be part of the military evacuation," he said in an interview, reports the Al Jazeera citing the AFP news agency.

"We will not forget them."

South Asia

Afghanistan / NATO / Taliban

