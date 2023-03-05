Nations secure UN global high seas biodiversity pact

05 March, 2023, 09:20 am
According to IUCN, about 25 percent of Bangladesh&#039;s 1619 animal species may disappear forever. Photo : Mumit M
According to IUCN, about 25 percent of Bangladesh's 1619 animal species may disappear forever. Photo : Mumit M

Negotiators from more than 100 countries completed a UN treaty to protect the high seas on Saturday, a long-awaited step that environmental groups say will help reverse marine biodiversity losses and ensure sustainable development.

The legally binding agreement to conserve and ensure the sustainable use of ocean biodiversity was agreed after five rounds of protracted United Nations-led negotiations that ended in New York on Saturday, a day after the original deadline.

"The ship has reached the shore," the UN conference president, Rena Lee, said after a marathon final day of talks.

