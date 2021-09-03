Nasa's rover on Mars makes second drill sample bid

World+Biz

TBS Report
03 September, 2021, 08:50 am
Last modified: 03 September, 2021, 09:08 am

Related News

Nasa's rover on Mars makes second drill sample bid

The robot's drill made a neat hole in a thick slab dubbed "Rochette"

TBS Report
03 September, 2021, 08:50 am
Last modified: 03 September, 2021, 09:08 am
Picture: NASA/JPL-CALTECH
Picture: NASA/JPL-CALTECH

Nasa's Perseverance rover has retrieved a rock sample on Mars at the second attempt.

The robot's drill made a neat hole in a thick slab dubbed "Rochette", reports the BBC.

New images appear to show a rock core was securely picked up. A previous attempt last month saw the sample crumble to dust.

If Perseverance has been successful this time, it would represent the first ever rock section collected on another planet intended for return to Earth.

The rover is tasked with gathering more than two dozen cores over the next year or so that will be fetched home by a joint US and European effort later this decade.

Top News

NASA / Mars / Perseverance

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Taliban celebrate victory at Kabul airport

Taliban celebrate victory at Kabul airport

16h | Videos
Children’s second home

Children’s second home

16h | Videos
The last 27 days were like a nightmare, said Pori Moni after securing bail

The last 27 days were like a nightmare, said Pori Moni after securing bail

16h | Videos
Afghanistan: US leaves, what's next?

Afghanistan: US leaves, what's next?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain
Corporates

I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain

2
Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage
Economy

Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage

3
BTRC orders to ban &#039;dangerous&#039; PUBG, Free Fire games
Bangladesh

BTRC orders to ban 'dangerous' PUBG, Free Fire games

4
A number of e-commerce platforms such as Evaly, Dhamaka Shopping and Alesha Mart have lured consumers with the promise of lucrative ‘cashback’, funded by advanced deposits from buyers and credit from suppliers - with no meaningful capital raised from investors. Photo/TBS
Thoughts

Stop the steal in e-commerce: Shut down Evaly, Dhamaka, and Alesha Mart

5
Actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba
Glitz

Apurba to tie the knot with a Bangladeshi-American girl  

6
Nagad ownership row ends
Economy

Nagad ownership row ends