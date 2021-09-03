Nasa's rover on Mars makes second drill sample bid

Nasa's Perseverance rover has retrieved a rock sample on Mars at the second attempt.

The robot's drill made a neat hole in a thick slab dubbed "Rochette", reports the BBC.

New images appear to show a rock core was securely picked up. A previous attempt last month saw the sample crumble to dust.

If Perseverance has been successful this time, it would represent the first ever rock section collected on another planet intended for return to Earth.

The rover is tasked with gathering more than two dozen cores over the next year or so that will be fetched home by a joint US and European effort later this decade.