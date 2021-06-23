N Korea say it is not considering any contact with the US

World+Biz

Reuters
23 June, 2021, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2021, 09:19 pm

Related News

N Korea say it is not considering any contact with the US

"We are not considering even the possibility of any contact with the US, let alone having it, which would get us nowhere, only taking up precious time"

Reuters
23 June, 2021, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2021, 09:19 pm
US and North Korean national flags are seen at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
US and North Korean national flags are seen at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

North Korea is not considering any contact with the United States, Foreign Minister Ri Son Gwon said on Wednesday.

"We are not considering even the possibility of any contact with the US, let alone having it, which would get us nowhere, only taking up precious time," Ri said in a statement carried on state media KCNA.

His comments were made after the new US envoy for North Korea said in Seoul on Monday that he looked forward to a "positive response soon" on dialogue from Pyongyang.

North Korea's nuclear weapons programme has been an intractable problem for Washington for years and in trying to change that, President Joe Biden's administration conducted a review of policy and said it would seek "calibrated and practical" ways to persuade Pyongyang to denuclearise.

On Tuesday, the sister of North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un, said in a statement that the United States appeared to be interpreting signals from North Korea in the "wrong way".

Kim Yo Jong, who is a senior official in North Korea's ruling party, was responding to US national security adviser Jake Sullivan, who on Sunday said he saw as an "interesting signal" a recent speech by Kim Jong Un on preparing for both confrontation and diplomacy with the United States.

north korea / USA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Money: Opportunity to whiten black money is discouraging honest taxpayers from paying taxes

TBS Money: Opportunity to whiten black money is discouraging honest taxpayers from paying taxes

8h | Videos
TBS Today: Dhaka, an expensive city for expats

TBS Today: Dhaka, an expensive city for expats

10h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Lockdown in 7 districts, Dhaka in isolation

TBS Current Affairs: Lockdown in 7 districts, Dhaka in isolation

11h | Videos
TBS Today: How are hackers created in North Korea?

TBS Today: How are hackers created in North Korea?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

2
Representational Image
Crime

Mehjabin called 999 after killing parents, sister 

3
100 GP employees receive Voluntary Retirement Scheme
Telecom

100 GP employees receive Voluntary Retirement Scheme

4
Bangladeshi individuals’ deposits in Swiss banks rise 62% in 2020
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi individuals’ deposits in Swiss banks rise 62% in 2020

5
Evaly...reckless or clever?
Economy

Evaly...reckless or clever?

6
Pori Moni at the press briefing. Photo: Aopurno Rubel/TBS
Glitz

Pori Moni accuses businessman of assaulting and threatening her with murder