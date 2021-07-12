N Korea dismisses US humanitarian aid as 'sinister scheme'

World+Biz

Reuters
12 July, 2021, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2021, 06:52 pm

Related News

N Korea dismisses US humanitarian aid as 'sinister scheme'

North Korea's foreign ministry published the criticism of US aid on an official website on Sunday, a clear indication that it reflects government thinking

Reuters
12 July, 2021, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2021, 06:52 pm
US and North Korean national flags are seen at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
US and North Korean national flags are seen at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

US humanitarian aid is a "sinister political scheme" to put pressure on other countries, a North Korean researcher said, after suggestions from US allies such as South Korea that coronavirus vaccines or other help could promote cooperation.

North Korea's foreign ministry published the criticism of US aid on an official website on Sunday, a clear indication that it reflects government thinking.

Kang Hyon Chol, identified as a senior researcher at the ministry-affiliated Association for the Promotion of International Economic and Technological Exchange, listed a series of examples from around the world that he said highlight a US practice of linking aid to its foreign policy goals or pressure on human rights issues.

"This vividly reveals that the American ulterior intention of linking 'humanitarian assistance' with 'human rights issue' is to legitimise their pressure on the sovereign states and achieve their sinister political scheme," Kang wrote.

Among the examples he listed was declining American assistance to the government in Afghanistan, where the United States is due to withdraw the last of its troops in coming weeks.

"In actual practice, many countries have undergone bitter tastes as a result of pinning much hope on the American 'aid' and 'humanitarian assistance'," Kang said.

American officials have said they are supportive of humanitarian aid to North Korea but that no efforts are underway to provide direct assistance.

South Korea has vowed it would provide coronavirus vaccines if requested, and some analysts have argued that such foreign aid could provide an opening to resume diplomatic talks with the North, which has rebuffed most overtures from Seoul and Washington since 2019.

South Korea's unification ministry, which handles relations with the North, noted the article was not an official statement and said it would continue to seek ways to cooperate with Pyongyang to ensure health and safety in both Koreas.

North Korea has shown no public signs of interest in aid from South Korea or the United States, though it has accepted at least limited assistance from China and Russia.

north korea / USA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Sports: Brazil vs Argentina match highlights

TBS Sports: Brazil vs Argentina match highlights

23h | Videos
TBS Today: Brazil vs Argentina supporters' war in Brahmanbaria

TBS Today: Brazil vs Argentina supporters' war in Brahmanbaria

23h | Videos
TBS Sports: Copa brings int'l galore to Messi's empty room

TBS Sports: Copa brings int'l galore to Messi's empty room

23h | Videos
Mirikadim's white cow: Old Dhaka dweller's first choice

Mirikadim's white cow: Old Dhaka dweller's first choice

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh
Economy

Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh

2
How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru
Pursuit

How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru

3
Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 
Corruption

Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 

4
A healthcare worker prepares a Pfizer coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccination in Los Angeles, California, US, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Mass vaccination registration resumes Thursday as lockdown extended for a week

5
Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 
Banking

Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 

6
Three of the detainees
Crime

Factory owner, manager and 6 others arrested over Shezan Juice factory fire incident