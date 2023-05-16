Mystery tremors in Denmark caused by acoustic wave from ‘unknown source’: Officials

A series of minor tremors recorded on the Danish Baltic island of Bornholm Saturday has puzzled scientists, who now say they were caused by "Acoustic pressure waves from an unknown source."

On Monday, the Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland (GEUS), an official body that monitors the underground, said the tremors were "Not caused by earthquakes, but by pressure waves from an event in the atmosphere."

However, they came from "An unknown source", the abcnews quoted the GEUS as saying.

"The seismologists can report that it is unlikely that the tremors originate from a controlled explosion in Poland, which was carried out shortly before the first reports of tremors on Bornholm," the body known as GEUS said in a statement.