Mystery tremors in Denmark caused by acoustic wave from ‘unknown source’: Officials

World+Biz

TBS Report
16 May, 2023, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2023, 03:10 pm

Related News

Mystery tremors in Denmark caused by acoustic wave from ‘unknown source’: Officials

TBS Report
16 May, 2023, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2023, 03:10 pm
Representational image. Photo: Unsplash
Representational image. Photo: Unsplash

A series of minor tremors recorded on the Danish Baltic island of Bornholm Saturday has puzzled scientists, who now say they were caused by "Acoustic pressure waves from an unknown source."

On Monday, the Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland (GEUS), an official body that monitors the underground, said the tremors were "Not caused by earthquakes, but by pressure waves from an event in the atmosphere." 

However, they came from "An unknown source", the abcnews quoted the GEUS as saying.

"The seismologists can report that it is unlikely that the tremors originate from a controlled explosion in Poland, which was carried out shortly before the first reports of tremors on Bornholm," the body known as GEUS said in a statement.

Top News

tremors / mystery / Denmark

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Move Forward Party leader and prime ministerial candidate, Pita Limjaroenrat, attends a press conference following the general election, at the party&#039;s headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, 15 May, 2023. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Can Pita and Shinawatra unleash Thailand's suppressed democracy?

3h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

A blend of Sultanate tradition and nature

4h | Habitat
Representational image/ Pixabay

Making of tomorrow's business leaders

5h | Pursuit
Masud Chowdhury Pitu started his journey back in the 1990s, long before Youtube or streaming became a thing, and most Bangladeshi TV channels have been airing Pitu’s documentaries ever since. Photo: Courtesy

Panorama Documentary: A decades-long love affair with Bangladesh and its people

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

"Co-working space" does not have the hassle of office maintenance

"Co-working space" does not have the hassle of office maintenance

1h | TBS Stories
Voters delivers stunning win for reform

Voters delivers stunning win for reform

20h | TBS World
'Mia Bhai' of Bengali films is no more

'Mia Bhai' of Bengali films is no more

23h | TBS Entertainment
IBA wins HSBC Business Case Competition 2023

IBA wins HSBC Business Case Competition 2023

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh

2
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter

3
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

12 districts under great danger signal 8 as Mocha becomes severe cyclone

4
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

PayPal to be launched in Bangladesh soon: Palak

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cyclone Mocha could turn into a super cyclone

6
Photo: ACC
Sports

Pakistan will not travel to India for World Cup, declares PCB chairman