Myanmar resistance urges West to provide arms for fight against junta

World+Biz

Reuters
18 May, 2022, 10:20 am
Last modified: 18 May, 2022, 10:23 am

Related News

Myanmar resistance urges West to provide arms for fight against junta

Reuters
18 May, 2022, 10:20 am
Last modified: 18 May, 2022, 10:23 am
Members of the People&#039;s Defence Forces (PDF) who became guerrilla fighters after being protesters are seen on the front line in Kawkareik, Myanmar December 31, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Members of the People's Defence Forces (PDF) who became guerrilla fighters after being protesters are seen on the front line in Kawkareik, Myanmar December 31, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

The defence chief of Myanmar's shadow government has called for international help to arm its resistance forces fighting the ruling military, requesting support similar to that being given to Ukrainians battling invading Russian troops.

The people of Ukraine and Myanmar's pro-democracy militias are all fighting for freedom and giving their lives, but those taking on Myanmar's well-equipped army need more than international solidarity, said Yee Mon, the National Unity Government's (NUG) defence minister.

"The stance of international community for Myanmar is moral support for us and we are grateful for it. We will be much more appreciative if we get physical support such as arms and funding," he said in handwritten remarks provided to Reuters.

"With that support, we will be able to end the revolution sooner, minimising the loss of people and their property."

Western allies have been arming fighters in Ukraine to resist Russia's invasion, which Moscow calls a "special operation". Myanmar has been in turmoil since a coup early last year and the United Nations says more than 560,000 people have been displaced by fighting.

The NUG, an alliance of anti-junta groups, declared a "people's defensive war" in the countryside last year to stifle efforts by the military to consolidate power after its deadly, months-long crackdown on pro-democracy protests. The junta has declared the NUG "terrorists".

The militias are mostly lightly armed, using rudimentary rifles and homemade explosives to fight the well-equipped military, which has been accused by the United Nations of using heavy weapons and air strikes against civilian populations.

A spokesperson for the junta did not respond to calls seeking comment.

The European Union delegation in Yangon did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Yee Mon's call.

A State Department spokesperson said in an email the United States continued to press the junta to end violence and was working with partners to restore the country's path to democracy, but did not provide weapons or any form of military support to any group, individual, or organisation.

Yee Mon's remarks come a few days after the NUG's foreign minister, Zin Mar Aung, held meetings with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and Malaysia's Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah in the United States, on the sidelines of an international summit.

Top News

Myanmar junta / Myanmar / Myanmar Army / Myanmar anti-junta protest

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

‘The geopolitical landscape is undergoing profound change, Dhaka needs to craft proactive strategies’

‘The geopolitical landscape is undergoing profound change, Dhaka needs to craft proactive strategies’

2h | Interviews
Graphics: TBS

Facebook and Bangladeshi politicians: A new tide in mass political communication?

3h | Panorama
Despite Bangladesh having about 24,000 km of waterways, only a few hundred kilometres are covered by commercial launch services. Photo: Saad Abdullah

Utilising waterways: When common home-goers show the way

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How Putin revived Nato

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Paddle steamers in Bangladesh

Paddle steamers in Bangladesh

3h | Videos
Reasons behind the sudden fall in stock market

Reasons behind the sudden fall in stock market

3h | Videos
Genome sequencing: best ways to diagnose pediatrics

Genome sequencing: best ways to diagnose pediatrics

3h | Videos
The first mosque in India was built Prophet Mohammad time

The first mosque in India was built Prophet Mohammad time

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representative Photo: Pixabay.
Bangladesh

Microplastics found in 5 local sugar brands

2
Mushfiq Mobarak. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Meet the Yale professor who anchors his research in Bangladesh and scales up interventions globally

3
The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter
Industry

The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter

4
How Bangladesh can achieve edible oil self-sufficiency with local alternatives
Bazaar

How Bangladesh can achieve edible oil self-sufficiency with local alternatives

5
Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve
Economy

Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve

6
Impact of falling taka against US dollar
Banking

Taka losing more value as global currency market volatility persists