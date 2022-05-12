Myanmar junta to reopen borders to tourists

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
12 May, 2022, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 12 May, 2022, 02:04 pm

Related News

Myanmar junta to reopen borders to tourists

BSS/AFP
12 May, 2022, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 12 May, 2022, 02:04 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Myanmar's junta will allow tourists to apply for visas after a break of more than two years, state media said Thursday, sparking calls by an activist group for foreign travellers to stay away.

The country closed its borders to visitors in March 2020 at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in an attempt to prevent infections rising.

It was further isolated after the army toppled the civilian government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021, prompting huge protests and a bloody military crackdown on dissent.

"With an aim to develop the tourism sector... e-Visa (Tourist) applications will be allowed and accepted from 15 May 2022," said a notice in the Global New Light of Myanmar.

It did not give details on when the first visitors could be expected to arrive.

Activist groups warn that the military's vested interests in swathes of the economy -- including mines, banks, petroleum, agriculture and tourism -- mean tourist dollars will likely end up in the junta's coffers.

"Even if foreign visitors avoid hotels and transport owned by the Myanmar military and their associates, they will still fund the junta through visa fees, insurance and tax," said activist group Justice for Myanmar.

"We call on anyone considering a holiday in Myanmar to boycott."

After democracy was established in 2011 following decades of military rule, Myanmar opened up to tourists, becoming popular with travellers seeking an exotic destination away from the well-trodden backpacker haunts of Southeast Asia.

But the tourism sector was battered by the pandemic, with the country registering 40,000 daily Covid-19 cases at its peak last year. It has recorded almost 20,000 deaths in total.

Clashes between anti-coup fighters and security forces following the military takeover, including in the main cities of Yangon and Mandalay, have also dented business, with many international firms pulling out of the nation.

The economy has slumped, with the local kyat currency plunging against the dollar and rolling power outages in major cities aggravating economic misery.

Access to ATMs and foreign exchange counters is patchy even in commercial hub Yangon.

Commercial flights for business travellers resumed in April, with visitors required to take a Covid-19 test on arrival but no longer required to quarantine.

More than 1,800 people have been killed by security forces and over 13,000 arrested since the coup, according to a local monitoring group.

Myanmar / Tourism / tourist

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Beijing’s regulatory crackdown cost tech companies as much as $2 trillion of market value. Photo: Bloomberg

How useful is big tech in a Covid lockdown, really?

30m | Panorama
Dr Manzoor Ahmed. TBS TBS Sketch.

‘We need a two-to-three-year recovery plan before returning to a regular class routine’

2h | Panorama
Mushfiq Mobarak. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Meet the Yale professor who anchors his research in Bangladesh and scales up interventions globally

4h | Panorama
The Nilkhet book sellers who lost lakhs in the February fire are still reeling back from the effects. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

First a pandemic, then a fire: The quiet, heartsick struggles of Nilkhet booksellers

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rajapaksa family at the center of Sri Lanka's public outrage

Rajapaksa family at the center of Sri Lanka's public outrage

4h | Videos
Story of ‘Game Changer’ actresses

Story of ‘Game Changer’ actresses

4h | Videos
BBS forecasts a per capita income of $233

BBS forecasts a per capita income of $233

6h | Videos
Mujahidul Islam Selim's analysis of leftist politics

Mujahidul Islam Selim's analysis of leftist politics

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April

2
The hostile welcome to Bangladesh
Bangladesh

The hostile welcome to Bangladesh

3
3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Corruption

3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021
Energy

Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021

5
Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 
Banking

Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 

6
Amber Heard takes the stand for the first time.
Splash

Amber Heard’s 'tearless' sobs, direct address to jury explained by body language expert