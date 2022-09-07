Myanmar conflict under control, junta chief says

World+Biz

Reuters
07 September, 2022, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 07 September, 2022, 03:05 pm

Related News

Myanmar conflict under control, junta chief says

Reuters
07 September, 2022, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 07 September, 2022, 03:05 pm
FILE PHOTO Myanmar&#039;s junta chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, who ousted the elected government in a coup, presides at an army parade on Armed Forces Day in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, March 27, 2021. REUTERSStringerFile Photo
FILE PHOTO Myanmar's junta chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, who ousted the elected government in a coup, presides at an army parade on Armed Forces Day in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, March 27, 2021. REUTERSStringerFile Photo

The crisis in Myanmar is under control and the ruling military will do all in its power to hold elections next year as planned, providing the vote can be free from foreign interference, its leader said.

Speaking to Russian news agency RIA in a rare interview published on Wednesday, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing said it was too soon to discuss postponing the elections, tentatively slated for August next year, and the junta still had plenty of time to restore order.

"We promised that we would hold elections in the near future, and we are trying with all our might to fulfil this," Min Aung Hlaing said, according to a Russian translation.

"In addition, elections must be held without external pressure, otherwise they will not be fair and transparent. And we will carry out our own elections without external pressure."

Myanmar has been in turmoil since Min Aung Hlaing led a coup in February 2021 against Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi's government, arresting its leadership and detaining thousands of activists and protesters.

Mass arrests, killings and allegations of systematic brutality by security forces have given rise to an armed resistance movement that the junta has struggled to put down. The United Nations has accused the military of mass killings and crimes against humanity, allegations it calls interference.

An analysis released on Monday by the Special Advisory Council for Myanmar, a group of independent international experts, concluded the military had stable control of just 17% of the country, with the rest contested or held by its opponents.

Min Aung Hlaing, who is in Russia attending an economic summit, said Myanmar was in the process of buying oil from Russia and paying in roubles, because it had difficulties using other currencies.

The junta has been barred from most regional summits and in its isolation has turned increasingly towards Russia for diplomatic support and more military hardware.

He said his country and Russia both wanted peace and stability and said Western nations were funding and arming "terrorists" in Myanmar, who he insisted were not gaining ground.

"The situation is under control. Last year there were many more incidents, they were of a greater magnitude. Since April of this year, their number and scale have been decreasing, albeit gradually, but significantly," he said.

Top News

Myanmar / Myanmar junta chief / Myanmar junta chief Min Aung Hlaing / Myanmar junta / Myanmar crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The new British prime minister Mary Elizabeth Truss. Photo: Reuters

Liz Truss hopes to follow in the footsteps of Iron Lady Thatcher

1h | Panorama
Photos: Din Muhammad Shibly

Dry fish: Source of protein and income

3h | In Focus
January, Uber started it’s venture in Rangpur, the eighth division of Bangladesh. But coupled with inflation and price hikes, Uber’s already exuberant fares became steeper for the masses in the last few weeks. Photo: Uber

‘The commission we charge is fairly representative of the quality of service we provide’

5h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Toyota Celica GTS: The most practical sports car you can buy

6h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh-India sign MoUs on seven issues

Bangladesh-India sign MoUs on seven issues

21m | Videos
Liz Truss made new UK PM

Liz Truss made new UK PM

41m | Videos
Inadequate facilities hampering growth of Sheikh Hasina University

Inadequate facilities hampering growth of Sheikh Hasina University

46m | Videos
Photo: TBS

CyberOne humanoid robot

56m | Videos

Most Read

1
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

2
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

3
ACCA Abdullah Al Hasan. Illustration: TBS
Education

‘ACCA is a gateway to global career’

4
Infographic: TBS
Economy

Dutch company acquires Petromax LPG, Cylinders for over Tk1,000cr

5
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

6
Bangladesh eyes $35b slice of Saudi market 
Economy

Bangladesh eyes $35b slice of Saudi market 