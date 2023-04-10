Five dead after shooting attack in US downtown Louisville

World+Biz

Reuters
10 April, 2023, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 10 April, 2023, 08:55 pm

Related News

Five dead after shooting attack in US downtown Louisville

Reuters
10 April, 2023, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 10 April, 2023, 08:55 pm
Five dead after shooting attack in US downtown Louisville

Five people were dead and six others were wounded after a shooting attack on Monday at a bank in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, the city's police department said.

A short while after confirming the attack, police said the shooter was dead, without giving further details. It was unclear whether the death toll of five people included the shooter.

"We do not know exactly the circumstance of his death at this time," Paul Humphrey, a Louisville Metro Police Department deputy chief, told reporters.

Police said they responded in minutes to reports of an attacker at about 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT) at the Old National Bank, near Slugger Field baseball stadium in the downtown area of the city of 625,000 people.

The FBI said its agents had responded to the scene.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said he was headed to Louisville in response to the shooting.

Top News

US shooting / Kentucky

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why ASEAN never lived up to its potential as a regional gamechanger

8h | Thoughts
Dani Rodrik. Sketch: TBS

Will new trade policies leave the developing world behind?

10h | Thoughts
Photo: Courtesy

Plastic Exchange Store: Bidyanondo's recipe for a plastic-free Saint Martin's Island

5h | Panorama
With their unique collection of bags, Rene&#039; Bangladesh has been winning the hearts of people who appreciate the craftsmanship and creativity of locally-made products. Photo: Courtesy

Backpacks from Rene' Bangladesh: Bringing La La Land to life

11h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Modi releases tiger census data

Modi releases tiger census data

1h | TBS World
Where do squad dogs go after retirement?

Where do squad dogs go after retirement?

6h | TBS Stories
Two Black Holes close to earth discovered

Two Black Holes close to earth discovered

7h | TBS Science
Eid busy in Munshiganj readymade clothing village

Eid busy in Munshiganj readymade clothing village

8h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir
Markets

Nobin Fashion's Tk300 panjabis attract crowds

2
Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine
Bangladesh

Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine

3
Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained
Bangladesh

Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained

4
Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs
Banking

Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs

5
Bangladesh Bank sets new lending rate formula
Banking

Bangladesh Bank sets new lending rate formula

6
Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka
Economy

Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka