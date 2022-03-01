Moscow to seek legally binding security guarantees from NATO countries

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in a video presentation to the Disarmament Conference, stated that getting legally enforceable security guarantees from NATO members is of teh utmost importance to Moscow.

"Our Western counterparts have yet to demonstrate any desire to offer Russia with legally enforceable long-term security guarantees," said Lavrov on Tuesday, reports Tass.

Lavrov also added that achieving these goals is crucially significant for Russia.

The minister stressed that the issue here is refusing NATO's expansion any further, and abandoning the "Bucharest formula" (2008 Bucharest Summit - TASS) that sees Ukraine and Georgia becoming members of the US-led military bloc.

"Western countries should refrain from establishing military facilities on the territory of former USSR states that are not members of the alliance, including the use of their infrastructure for conducting any military activity. It is necessary to return NATO's military capabilities, including strike [capabilities], and NATO infrastructure to the state of 1997, when the NATO-Russia Founding Act was adopted," Lavrov concluded.