Morgan Stanley says some personal data stolen after data breach

Reuters
08 July, 2021, 09:15 pm
08 July, 2021

The corporate logo of financial firm Morgan Stanley is pictured on a building in San Diego, California September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
 Morgan Stanley said on Thursday personal data of some of its corporate clients was stolen due to a data breach involving a third-party vendor.

