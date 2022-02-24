More than 40 Ukraine soliders, around 10 civilians reportedly killed

Police officers inspect the remains of a missile that fell in the street, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

More than 40 Ukrainian service personnel and "nearly 10 civilians" have been killed in the early stages the Russian attack, the Ukrainian government's press service said.

Oleksii Arestovich, Zelenskyy's aide, also said that several dozen people have been wounded. He did not specify whether the casualties included civilians, reports Moscow Times.

Moreover, Eighteen people died in an air strike on a military base near Ukraine's Black Sea port city of Odessa, the local administration said.

"Eighteen died — eight men and 10 women. At the moment, we are still digging through the rubble," the Odessa regional administration said in a statement.