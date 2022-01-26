More than 300 migrants rescued off Spain's Canary islands

World+Biz

Reuters
26 January, 2022, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 26 January, 2022, 07:45 pm

Related News

More than 300 migrants rescued off Spain's Canary islands

Reuters
26 January, 2022, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 26 January, 2022, 07:45 pm
Migrants wait to disembark from a Spanish coast guard vessel, in the port of Arguineguin, on the island of Gran Canaria, Spain, January 26, 2022. REUTERS/Borja Suarez
Migrants wait to disembark from a Spanish coast guard vessel, in the port of Arguineguin, on the island of Gran Canaria, Spain, January 26, 2022. REUTERS/Borja Suarez

Spain's sea rescue service on Wednesday picked up more than 300 migrants trying to reach the Canary Islands in rickety boats, with nine of them clinging to a semi-sunken dinghy.

The rescue service said it was unaware of any drownings as reported by a rights group.

Helena Maleno, founder of the Walking Borders migration monitoring group, said 18 people had died trying to make the perilous crossing to the island of Lanzarote from Africa. Reuters could not confirm that figure independently.

The rescue service said on its Twitter account 319 migrants were rescued off six boats, including one carrying as many as 120 people, and were taken to Lanzarote and Gran Canaria.

Reuters footage showed dozens of people wrapped in red blankets arriving before dawn at the port of Arguineguin on a rescue boat and being helped off it to the pier by masked emergency workers in protective suits.

Ten people, including a pregnant woman and a baby, were sent to health centres, but none of them were in danger.

The islands off the coast of West Africa have become the main destination for migrants trying to reach Spain, with a much smaller share trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea to the Spanish mainland.

A total of 22,316 migrants arrived in the Canaries illegally in 2021, compared with 23,271 the previous year. Last year was one of the busiest for such crossings in the past decade, according to interior ministry data.

Walking Borders said more than 4,400 migrants, including at least 205 children, were lost at sea trying to reach Spain in 2021, more than double the figure from 2020 and the most since the group began counting in 2018.

  

  

Spain's Canary islands / Canary islands / migrants / Europe Migrants crisis / Spain's migrants

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

As the confrontation between India and China becomes part of the status quo in South Asia, smaller states have begun to exert their own leverage. Photo: Reuters

As India and China Compete, Smaller States Are Cashing In

6h | Panorama
A recent study found that biomass burning (burning of leaves, wood, etc) is equally responsible as fossil fuel burning for black carbon emission, known to cause cancer. Photo: Reuters

‘Biomass burning, high sulphur-containing gasoline are compounding air pollution’

7h | Panorama
Photo courtesy- Asif Salman

Satkhira hospital named world's best new building

8h | Habitat
The government has no policy framework in place to provide non-agricultural land to landless people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed Polash

Why do landless people not get khas land? 

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

3h | Videos
A fish sculpture for environmental awareness in St. Martin

A fish sculpture for environmental awareness in St. Martin

5h | Videos
Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

1d | Videos
Tower Hamlets names buildings after five Bengali heroes

Tower Hamlets names buildings after five Bengali heroes

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

2
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

3
Mohammed Amirul Haque was not immune to the effects of the pandemic. However, he stood by his employees and no one suffered a pay cut. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Panorama

Bangladesh’s independence fueled our growth to a billion-dollar company: Amirul Haque

4
PBI Chief DIG Banaj Kumar Majumder, left, SB Chief Md Monirul Islam, right. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Seven cops promoted to additional IGP

5
The drama depicts the state of Dhaka from 1757, 1758 and 1760, Photo: Collected
Glitz

New BTV drama reimagines 18th century Dhaka

6
The ‘Trimmed Egg’ shaped space holds the journal shelves and reading tables. Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS
Habitat

FBS e-library at the University of Dhaka: Renovation of a masterwork