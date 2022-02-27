More than 150,000 have fled Ukraine: UNHCR

A child stands at the border crossing between Poland and Ukraine, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Medyka, Poland, February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said on Saturday that more than 150,000 people have been forced to flee Russian violence in Ukraine.

More than 150,000 Ukrainian refugees have now crossed into neighbouring countries, half of them to Poland, and many to Hungary, Moldova, Romania and beyond.



Displacement in Ukraine is also growing but the military situation makes it difficult to estimate numbers and provide aid. — Filippo Grandi (@FilippoGrandi) February 26, 2022

"Displacement in Ukraine is also growing but the military situation makes it difficult to estimate numbers and provide aid," Grandi said in a tweet Saturday.