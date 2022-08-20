Monkeypox virus can stay on computer mouse, coffee machine for days: CDC study

World+Biz

Hindustan Times
20 August, 2022, 10:15 am
Last modified: 20 August, 2022, 10:19 am

Related News

Monkeypox virus can stay on computer mouse, coffee machine for days: CDC study

Hindustan Times
20 August, 2022, 10:15 am
Last modified: 20 August, 2022, 10:19 am
Monkeypox virus can stay on computer mouse, coffee machine for days: CDC study

A new study on monkeypox by the US disease control body CDC now suggests that the virus can linger on many common household objects for several days despite regular disinfecting.

For this study, a home shared by two monkeypox patients was taken up. The patients regularly disinfected surfaces, washed their hands several times a day and showered more frequently. Despite this, researchers found the virus in 70 per cent of high-contact areas 20 days after their symptoms began. These included couches, blankets, a coffee machine, computer mouse and the light switch.

Can you get infected from a surface virus?

The virus detected on the items and surfaces during the study was dead, suggesting the risk infections could spread is low. The CDC said that cleaning and disinfection practices may have limited the amount of contamination in the home, Bloomberg reported.

Following the study, the US disease control body advised people visiting the home of someone with monkeypox to protect themselves "by wearing a well-fitting mask, avoiding touching possibly contaminated surfaces, maintaining appropriate hand hygiene, avoiding sharing eating utensils, clothing, bedding, or towels and following home disinfection recommendations."

Monkeypox spreads from person to person through close contact with someone who has a monkeypox rash, including through face-to-face, skin-to-skin, mouth-to-mouth or mouth-to-skin contact, including sexual contact. It can also spread through respiratory droplets via ulcers, lesions or sores in the mouth.

Global health body WHO had previously clarified that it is also possible to become infected from a 'contaminated environment'. For instance when an infectious person touches clothing, bedding, towels, objects, electronics and surfaces - skin flakes or viruses can cause contamination of the environment.

monkeypox / CDC / infection

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

China-Bangladesh currency clearance agreement can increase trade by 'an unimaginable scale': Li Jiming, Ambassador of China

1d | Interviews
Photo: Collected

KFC says ‘Howdy’ with their scrumptious new Texas BBQ Zinger Burger

52m | Food
Postcrossing (which connects people through its website) is a system built for postcard enthusiasts, where anyone can sign up and create an account for free. Photo: Noor A Alam

Postcrossers: Reviving a lost art with strangers and postcards

23h | Panorama
We will be facing massive, recurring challenges in the coming years no matter what. Photo: Reuters

Holes in the recession story

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Asteroids rich in organic matter source of water, say scientists

Asteroids rich in organic matter source of water, say scientists

1h | Videos
Amazing folding smartphone

Amazing folding smartphone

15h | Videos
How Russia gets advantage for geographical location?

How Russia gets advantage for geographical location?

17h | Videos
Is textbooks enough for students?

Is textbooks enough for students?

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
From left Afzal Karim, Murshedul Kabir and Mohammad Jahangir
Banking

Sonali, Agrani and Rupali banks get new MDs

2
Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil
Energy

Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 crushed to death as BRT girder falls on car in Uttara

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Bangladesh is not in a crisis situation: IMF

5
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Migration

Can Bangladesh benefit from Canada’s 10 lakh job vacancies?

6
Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings
Banking

Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings