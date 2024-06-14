Saudi Arabia warns hajj pilgrims of extreme heat risks at holy sites

TBS Report
14 June, 2024, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 14 June, 2024, 04:30 pm

Muslim pilgrims carry umbrellas amid high temperatures outside Namira Mosque on the plain of Arafat during the annual hajj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. Photos: Reuters
The Ministry of Health (MoH) of Saudi Arabia has issued a warning to Hajj pilgrims about the extreme surface temperatures in the Holy Sites, with some mountainous areas potentially reaching up to 72 degrees Celsius.

The ministry highlighted the significant health risks arising from prolonged exposure to sunlight, emphasising that this year's Hajj season is marked by particularly high temperatures in Makkah. 

The MoH identified this as one of the major challenges pilgrims will face during their pilgrimage.

A man uses a water tap amid high temperatures outside Namira Mosque on the plain of Arafat as Muslim pilgrims take part in the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. Photo: Reuters
The MoH urged pilgrims to take precautions, such as using umbrellas to shield themselves from direct sunlight and staying hydrated by drinking ample water throughout the day, even if they do not feel thirsty. 

The ministry also advised pilgrims to follow all health guidelines and avoid going out or touching surfaces during the peak heat hours from 11am to 3pm.

The MoH stressed the importance of adhering to these recommendations to ensure the safety and well-being of all pilgrims during the Hajj.

