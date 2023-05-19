Modi says peace on border essential for normal ties with China

FILE PHOTO: India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks with the media inside the parliament premises upon his arrival on the first day of the budget session in New Delhi, India, 31 January, 2023. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Peace and tranquillity on the border with China are essential for normal ties with the country, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday (19 May).

Ties between the nuclear-armed Asian giants have deteriorated since mid-2020 when Chinese and Indian troops clashed on their disputed Himalayan frontier and 24 people were killed.

India-China relations can only develop based on mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interests, Modi said in an interview with Japanese news agency Nikkei Asia, ahead of the G7 summit in Hiroshima, which he is scheduled to attend.