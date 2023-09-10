Modi passes gavel to Brazil's Lula da Silva as G20 Summit closes

Brazil will officially take over the mantle of the presidency of the elite grouping on 1 December

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hands over the ceremonial gavel to Brazilian President Lula.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hands over the ceremonial gavel to Brazilian President Lula.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called an end to the G20 Summit in New Delhi on Sunday (10 September) by passing on a ceremonial gavel to Brazil, which will take the bloc's presidency. 

"I want to congratulate Brazil's president and my friend Lula da Silva, and hand over the presidency's gavel to him," Modi said.

Brazil will officially take over the mantle of the presidency of the elite grouping on 1 December. Speaking on the occasion, Lula da Silva congratulated Modi and thanked India for its efforts to give voice to the topics of interest to emerging economies.

Lula da Silva also listed social inclusion, the fight against hunger, energy transition and sustainable development as G20 priorities.

He said the UN Security Council needs new developing countries as permanent, non-permanent members to regain political strength.

"We want greater representation for emerging countries at the World Bank and the IMF," he said.

