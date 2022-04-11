Modi congratulates Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif, says India ‘desires peace, stability’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Shehbaz Sharif after he was sworn in as the 23rd prime minister of Pakistan.

Taking to Twitter, Modi called for the well-being and prosperity of people from both countries.

"Congratulations to H. E. Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan. India desires peace and stability in a region free of terror so that we can focus on our development challenges and ensure the well-being and prosperity of our people," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.