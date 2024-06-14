Mina: High-tech hub and expansive tent city at the heart of Hajj pilgrimage

Muslim pilgrims walk towards their tents in Mina ahead of annual Haj pilgrimage near the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia 19 August, 2018. Photo: Reuters

Mina, a small valley located about five kilometers east of the Grand Mosque in Makkah, plays a crucial role in the annual Hajj pilgrimage, which attracts millions of pilgrims from around the world.

This site is particularly significant during the Days of Tashreeq, when pilgrims engage in the 'Stoning of the Devil' ritual at the Jamarat.

Mina is famously known for its extensive array of white tents, designed to house the multitude of pilgrims. These fire-resistant tents are equipped with essential amenities, ensuring the safety and comfort of the pilgrims.

Known as the "Tent City," this area spans a vast expanse capable of accommodating over 2.6 million people during the peak pilgrimage season.

The infrastructure in Mina showcases modern engineering and logistical prowess, aimed at managing the enormous influx of visitors efficiently. The valley features a comprehensive network of roads, bridges, and tunnels that facilitate the movement of pilgrims between Mina, Mount Arafat, and Muzdalifah - all key sites in the Hajj rituals.

Muslim pilgrims walk before casting their stones at a pillar symbolizing the stoning of Satan during the annual hajj pilgrimage in Mina, Saudi Arabia. Photo: Reuters

A prominent feature of Mina is the Jamarat Bridge Complex, an architectural marvel that enables pilgrims to perform the stoning ritual safely. This multi-level bridge is designed to accommodate hundreds of thousands of pilgrims simultaneously, reflecting a deep commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of the pilgrims and minimising overcrowding risks that have led to past tragedies.

The Mina valley is also equipped with advanced transportation solutions, including the Mashaer Train, a light rail system connecting the key Hajj sites.

This train is vital for transporting pilgrims, particularly given the physical demands of the pilgrimage and the extreme heat conditions typical during the Hajj season.

Mina stands as a testament to the Saudi government's dedication to providing a smooth and safe Hajj experience.

Through continuous infrastructure improvements and investments, Mina remains a central hub of spiritual activity and a symbol of Islamic unity during the Hajj.