Microsoft unveils new app store guidelines as it woos regulators on deal

World+Biz

Reuters
10 February, 2022, 10:10 am
Last modified: 10 February, 2022, 10:18 am

Related News

Microsoft unveils new app store guidelines as it woos regulators on deal

Microsoft will file for approval of the deal in 17 jurisdictions, the company's president, Brad Smith, told reporters on Wednesday

Reuters
10 February, 2022, 10:10 am
Last modified: 10 February, 2022, 10:18 am
FILE PHOTO: A Microsoft logo is seen on an office building in New York City, U.S. on July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: A Microsoft logo is seen on an office building in New York City, U.S. on July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

Microsoft Corp on Wednesday announced a new set of principles for its app store, including open access to developers who meet privacy and security standards, as it began a push to win approval for its blockbuster acquisition of "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard Inc.

The $68.7 billion purchase, announced last month, was the biggest gaming industry deal in history.

Microsoft will file for approval of the deal in 17 jurisdictions, the company's president, Brad Smith, told reporters on Wednesday.

Smith said he had previewed the app store policies with US lawmakers and received "a positive reaction." He did not identify the lawmakers.

"Our goal is to build what's called a universal store for games," he added. "In other words, a store that anyone can access on any device on any platform to purchase or download any game that a developer chooses."

Rules for the app store were modeled on antitrust legislation under consideration by the United States and other countries, Microsoft said in a blog post.

"We have developed these principles in part to address Microsoft's growing role and responsibility as we start the process of seeking regulatory approval in capitals around the world for our acquisition of Activision Blizzard," the company said in the posting.

Other commitments made by Microsoft in the blog post were that its own apps in its store would be held to the same standard as apps from competitors, and that it would not use non-public information from its app store to compete with rivals.

It also committed to refraining from "unreasonable preferencing or ranking" of Microsoft apps over others.

Congress is now considering bills that would ban Big Tech platforms like Amazon.com Inc and others from giving preference to their own products. Another measure would bar big app stores, like Apple Inc's, from requiring app providers to use the platform's payment system and prohibit them from punishing apps that offer different prices through another app store or payment system.

Smith was in Washington on Wednesday along with Microsoft Chief Executive Satya Nadella and Sarah Bond, vice president of the game ecosystem for Xbox.

With the Activision deal, Microsoft will take on industry leaders Tencent and Sony. Sony Interactive Entertainment recently said it would buy Bungie Inc, creator of the "Halo" videogame, in a deal valued at $3.6 billion. 

Top News

Microsoft / app

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Karnataka hijab ban goes against the religious freedom granted in the Indian Constitution. Photo: Reuters

The ever-turning wheels of Islamophobia in Modi’s India

1h | Panorama
A flock of Whistling Ducks descend over a beel. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Wild birds: To cook, or not to cook? That is the question

2h | Panorama
Since becoming the director of DEKKO ISHO Group, Rayana Hossain has launched ISHO, Izakaya and Klubhaus. Photo: Courtesy

How Rayana leveraged youth, tech and inclusive work culture to build 3 successful brands

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Work hard, play harder: Techniques to be productive

2h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Successful racer Mr. Bean

Successful racer Mr. Bean

21h | Videos
RU students protest Himel’s killing through artworks

RU students protest Himel’s killing through artworks

21h | Videos
Chicken captured in Pentagon

Chicken captured in Pentagon

1d | Videos
World’s largest Igloo Café opens in Kashmir

World’s largest Igloo Café opens in Kashmir

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

2
Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live
Bangladesh

Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

3
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

4
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education

Educational institutions closure extended for 2 more weeks

5
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places

6
Photo: Courtesy
World+Biz

World’s largest artwork marks 'Year of the Tiger'