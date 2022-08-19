Mexico records deadliest year yet for journalists, with 18 murders so far

World+Biz

Reuters
19 August, 2022, 10:35 am
Last modified: 19 August, 2022, 10:41 am

Related News

Mexico records deadliest year yet for journalists, with 18 murders so far

Reuters
19 August, 2022, 10:35 am
Last modified: 19 August, 2022, 10:41 am
Candles and photos of deceased journalists are placed as part of a protest by journalists who demand justice and protection from the federal government after the murders of five journalists in recent days, outside the Attorney General&#039;s office in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, February 14, 2022. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Candles and photos of deceased journalists are placed as part of a protest by journalists who demand justice and protection from the federal government after the murders of five journalists in recent days, outside the Attorney General's office in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, February 14, 2022. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

This year will be the deadliest on record for journalists in Mexico, with 18 killed so far, human rights organization Article 19 said in a report Thursday.

Of the 18 deaths, Article 19 had identified a potential link to their work in nine cases so far, the organization's regional director Leopoldo Maldonado told Reuters.

"2022 could be the worst year in a century for the press," Maldonado said.

In a little over eight months, the death toll for 2022 has already outpaced the 13 murders recorded last year and the 14 recorded in 2020. Article 19 found the deaths were linked to the victims' profession in about half of the cases in 2021 and 2020, it said.

Meanwhile, the organization has documented a total of 331 attacks against journalists in the first half of the year, most of which involve intimidation and harassment. Some also received threats, while a handful of cases involved the alleged abuse use of public power.

That marks a 51.83% increase compared to the first half of 2018, when former President Enrique Pena Nieto was in power, it said.

In addition, Article 19 said four journalists had been forcibly displaced within the country while two went into exile in the first half of the year.

"The role that the authorities have in the violence against the press clearly reflects a breach of the state's obligations to guarantee the rights and integrity of journalists and the media," the report added.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has said repeatedly that his government does not attack the press and that recent murders were by criminal groups.

Article 19 alleged the state was behind most attacks on the press, with 128 cases recorded in the first half. This is "a trend that has been consistent since 2007," the group said.

Top News

Mexico / journalist

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

China-Bangladesh currency clearance agreement can increase trade by 'an unimaginable scale': Li Jiming, Ambassador of China

1h | Interviews
Postcrossing (which connects people through its website) is a system built for postcard enthusiasts, where anyone can sign up and create an account for free. Photo: Noor A Alam

Postcrossers: Reviving a lost art with strangers and postcards

20m | Panorama
We will be facing massive, recurring challenges in the coming years no matter what. Photo: Reuters

Holes in the recession story

23h | Panorama
Illustration: Bloomberg

What nonmonogamy can teach moonlighters and job jugglers

22h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

How economic journalism touches lives

How economic journalism touches lives

2h | Videos
City dwellers fed up with unbearable heat

City dwellers fed up with unbearable heat

2h | Videos
Love, marriage, trolls, and an unusual death

Love, marriage, trolls, and an unusual death

14h | Videos
Are elephants on the verge of extinction in Bangladesh?

Are elephants on the verge of extinction in Bangladesh?

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
From left Afzal Karim, Murshedul Kabir and Mohammad Jahangir
Banking

Sonali, Agrani and Rupali banks get new MDs

2
Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil
Energy

Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 crushed to death as BRT girder falls on car in Uttara

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Bangladesh is not in a crisis situation: IMF

5
Dollar price drops by Tk8 in kerb market
Economy

Dollar price drops by Tk8 in kerb market

6
Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings
Banking

Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings