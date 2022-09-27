Meta says removes China-based propaganda operation targeting US midterms

World+Biz

Reuters
27 September, 2022, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 27 September, 2022, 06:43 pm

Related News

Meta says removes China-based propaganda operation targeting US midterms

Reuters
27 September, 2022, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 27 September, 2022, 06:43 pm
Meta logo is seen in this illustration taken, August 22, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Meta logo is seen in this illustration taken, August 22, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Meta Platforms said on Tuesday it disrupted the first known China-based influence operation focused on targeting users in the United States with political content ahead of the midterm elections in November.

The network maintained fake accounts across Meta's social media platforms Facebook and Instagram, as well as competitor service Twitter , but was small and did not attract much of a following, Meta said in a report summarizing its findings.

Still, the report noted, the discovery was significant because it suggested a shift toward more direct interference in U.S. domestic politics compared to previous known Chinese propaganda efforts.

"The Chinese operations we've taken down before talked primarily about America to the world, primarily in South Asia, not to Americans about themselves," Meta global threat intelligence lead Ben Nimmo told a press briefing.

"Essentially the message was 'America bad, China good,'" he said of those operations, while the new operation pushed messages aimed at Americans on both sides of divisive issues like abortion and gun rights.

Another Meta executive at the briefing said the company did not have enough evidence to say who in China was behind the activity.

The fake accounts posed as liberal and conservative Americans in different states, posting memes and lurking in the comments of public figures' posts since November 2021, according to the report.

A sample screenshot showed one account commenting on a Facebook post by Republican Senator Marco Rubio, asking him to stop gun violence and using the hashtag #RubioChildrenKiller.

The same network also set up fake accounts that posed as people in the Czech Republic criticizing the Czech government over its approach to China, according to the report.

Separately, the report said Meta intercepted the largest and most complex Russian-based operation since the war in Ukraine began, describing it as a sprawling network of over 60 websites, social media accounts and petitions on sites like Avaaz.

China / USA

Meta / Facebook / US midterms / china / propaganda

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Giorgia Meloni wants to move the Brothers of Italy party from the political fringes, from the extreme right to center right. Photo: Reuters

Who is Giorgia Meloni?

6h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

The Detroit of Asia now wants a shot at EVs

7h | Thoughts
How to fix a broken waste management system and save our rivers? Decentralise the pollution

How to fix a broken waste management system and save our rivers? Decentralise the pollution

8h | Panorama
The Montoliya aggregation centre is one of the 26 centres built by the UN&#039;s World Food Programme (WFP). Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Montoliya Aggregation Centre: A building that can sink back into the ecosystem

9h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Why Bangladesh's exports to EU in risk of declining after LDC-graduation?

Why Bangladesh's exports to EU in risk of declining after LDC-graduation?

25m | Videos
How real are the stories about CIA?

How real are the stories about CIA?

3h | Videos
Ostrich of desert now in Dinajpur

Ostrich of desert now in Dinajpur

4h | Videos
Visit Dumboor Lake in Tripura

Visit Dumboor Lake in Tripura

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

2
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

3
Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh
Banking

Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh

4
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

5
Ritu Porna Chakma hospitalised after suffering head injury amid open-top bus parade
Sports

Ritu Porna Chakma hospitalised after suffering head injury amid open-top bus parade

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Economy

Forex reserves drop below $37b