Messages point to plan to kill Argentine vice president

World+Biz

Reuters
16 September, 2022, 10:50 am
Last modified: 16 September, 2022, 10:56 am

Related News

Messages point to plan to kill Argentine vice president

Reuters
16 September, 2022, 10:50 am
Last modified: 16 September, 2022, 10:56 am
A man holds a picture of Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernandez during a march to protest against an incident in which a man pointed a gun at her outside her home, in Buenos Aires, Argentina September 2, 2022. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
A man holds a picture of Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernandez during a march to protest against an incident in which a man pointed a gun at her outside her home, in Buenos Aires, Argentina September 2, 2022. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Messages revealed in court appeared to show a pre-meditated plan to kill Argentina's vice president before a failed assassination attempt earlier this month, local media reported on Thursday.

The attempted attack on Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner has rocked the South American country's already rough-and-tumble politics, with the former two-term leftist president at the center of a divisive internal battle within the ruling center-left Peronist coalition amid a severe economic slump.

Brenda Uliarte, girlfriend of the alleged attacker Fernando Sabag Montiel, said that "to clean up Argentina, blood needs to be spilled," according to the messages published by newspapers La Nacion and Clarin.

Sabag Montiel pointed a pistol at point-blank range at Fernandez de Kirchner's head on the night of 1 Sept and pulled the trigger, but no bullet fired.

Uliarte, who has been charged with attempted murder along with Sabag Montiel, reportedly told him that they needed to "put a bullet" in Fernandez de Kirchner.

The vice president currently faces corruption charges which she denies.

Since Sabag Montiel was arrested, Uliarte and two others have also been detained as part of the criminal investigation.

In late August, the couple reportedly began to look for apartments, hoping to find one near the vice president's residence in Buenos Aires' upscale Recoleta neighborhood.

Speaking with a friend, who has also since been arrested, Uliarte appeared to describe her motivation behind the attack.

"I'm sick of her stealing and getting away with it," the published messages show. "If (the attack) is carried out, I'll move to another country and even change my identity."

Authorities believe Sabag Montiel, who has a tattoo of the neo-Nazi-linked "black sun" on his elbow, has ties to extremist right-wing groups, Defense Minister Augustin Rossi told reporters.

Argentina / Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS

A piece of World War II history in Chattogram

1h | Explorer
Photo: Courtesy

The magic of London

3h | Explorer
A significant number of people took notice of the new kind of Bangla cinema arriving in the theatres. The result is a new surge of audiences coming to see these films. Photo: Courtesy

Hawa, Poran get theatre owners excited about the future of Bangladeshi cinema

3h | Splash
A bicycle made by Bikesmith, the one and only handmade bicycle production house in Bangladesh. Noman Shaikat, a diploma engineer, started the company from scratch with a starting capital of Tk3 lakh only. Photo: Courtesy

Wheels of change: Handmade, eco-friendly bicycles take country by storm

3h | Features

More Videos from TBS

How to go from Bandarban to Nilachal

How to go from Bandarban to Nilachal

1h | Videos
How to safeguard disaster affected people

How to safeguard disaster affected people

2h | Videos
Traffic police making the impossible possible

Traffic police making the impossible possible

2h | Videos
Cozy rainy day recipes

Cozy rainy day recipes

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

2
Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation
Stocks

Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation

3
Mama Fuchka. Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Food

The Best ‘Fuchkawalas’ of Dhaka

4
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

5
Illustration: TBS
Education

Skill gaps between academia and industry widening

6
Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation
Stocks

Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation