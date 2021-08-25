Merkel says Germany to keep evacuating from Kabul but needs US - sources

World+Biz

Reuters
25 August, 2021, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 25 August, 2021, 04:24 pm

Related News

Merkel says Germany to keep evacuating from Kabul but needs US - sources

Thousands of people are still desperate to flee the country after Kabul fell to the Taliban last week and before 31 August deadline

Reuters
25 August, 2021, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 25 August, 2021, 04:24 pm
German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends the weekly German cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, August 25, 2021. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi/Pool
German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends the weekly German cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, August 25, 2021. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi/Pool

Germany will keep evacuating people from Afghanistan as long as it is responsible to do so, Chancellor Angela Merkel told conservative lawmakers on Wednesday, adding, however, that this is only possible with the United States, two sources said.

Thousands of people are still desperate to flee the country after Kabul fell to the Taliban last week and before an Aug. 31 deadline.

Germany's Bundeswehr has so far flown more than 4,500 people out of Afghanistan, tweeted the foreign ministry. Around 3,700 of them are Afghan nationals, with women and girls making up about half the number.

Many journalists and human rights activists are among those who have been flown out, it said.

Broadcaster ARD had earlier reported that German evacuations may stop as soon as Wednesday.

"There will be no special path for Germany. All steps are being closely agreed with partners," one source quoted Merkel as saying.

Talks between leaders of the Group of Seven industrialised nations on Tuesday resulted in no extension of the Aug. 31 deadline for evacuations. 

Merkel said in Tuesday there are intensive discussions on whether a civilian-operated airport in Kabul could be used after that deadline.

Europe / South Asia / USA

Germany / USA / Afghan Evacuation / Taliban

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Paperfly: Your virtual courier service

Paperfly: Your virtual courier service

57m | Videos
Downsides of development: 3 mega projects centering Dhaka airport

Downsides of development: 3 mega projects centering Dhaka airport

57m | Videos
Ikebana: The art of Japanese flower arrangement

Ikebana: The art of Japanese flower arrangement

23h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Dengue outbreak amid Covid-19 pandemic, an insult to injury

TBS Current Affairs: Dengue outbreak amid Covid-19 pandemic, an insult to injury

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes
Economy

Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes

2
False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks
Banking

False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks

3
100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh

4
Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink
Telecom

Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink

5
File photo of Sonia Mehjabin and Masukur Rahman/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Travel ban for Eorange owner, husband 

6
Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding
Economy

Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding