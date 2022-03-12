Mayor of Melitopol abducted by Russian military

TBS Report
12 March, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 12 March, 2022, 04:35 pm

Photo: Mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov
Photo: Mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov

The mayor of the city of Ukraine's Melitopol (Zaporizhia region) Ivan Fedorov reportedly abducted by the Russian military, Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko has said.

"According to preliminary information, the mayor of the city of Melitopol, Ivan Fyodorov, was abducted an hour ago by the invaders," Tymoshenko wrote on his Telegram channel, reports Kyivpost.

Advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Anton Gerashchenko also wrote on the Telegram channel that "in Melitopol, a group of invaders of 10 people abducted the mayor of the city, Ivan Fedorov, who refused to cooperate with the enemy."

"During the abduction, they put a plastic bag over his head. The enemy detained him in the city crisis center, where he dealt with the life support of the Ukrainian city. There was a Ukrainian flag in Ivan Fedorov's office," he said.

