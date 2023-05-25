Massive blaze engulfs building in central Sydney

An under-construction skyscraper is seen on fire at Tsim Sha Tsui in Hong Kong, China March 3, 2023. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Firefighters are battling a massive blaze in a large multi-storey building in central Sydney as emergency services cordoned off the area.

Television footage showed firefighters trying to put out the fire in a building close to Sydney's central railway station. A car parked nearby was also in flames.

Burning embers were also swept onto a balcony in a nearby building, footage showed.

The fire service did not immediately respond to a request for comment.