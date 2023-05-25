Massive blaze engulfs building in central Sydney
Firefighters are battling a massive blaze in a large multi-storey building in central Sydney as emergency services cordoned off the area.
Television footage showed firefighters trying to put out the fire in a building close to Sydney's central railway station. A car parked nearby was also in flames.
Burning embers were also swept onto a balcony in a nearby building, footage showed.
The fire service did not immediately respond to a request for comment.