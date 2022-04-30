Mass arrests after anti-Muslim attack in Ethiopia

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
30 April, 2022, 11:00 am
Last modified: 30 April, 2022, 11:03 am

Related News

Mass arrests after anti-Muslim attack in Ethiopia

BSS/AFP
30 April, 2022, 11:00 am
Last modified: 30 April, 2022, 11:03 am
Mass arrests after anti-Muslim attack in Ethiopia

Several hundred people have been arrested following a deadly attack on Muslims in the northern Ethiopian city of Gondar, a regional official said on Friday.

More than 20 people were killed on Tuesday when heavily-armed "extremist Christians" attacked mourners at the funeral of a Muslim elder and destroyed property belonging to Muslim residents, according to a local Islamic group.

Desalegn Tassew, head of the Amhara region's peace and security bureau, said 373 suspects had been arrested "in relation to the disturbance that happened in Gondar", according to a statement cited by the official Amhara Media Corporation.

He also announced a ban on firearms and other weapons until all suspects were arrested.

"We are making legally accountable members of the security forces and leaders who did not assume their responsibility," he added, without elaborating.

The cemetery where the attack occurred neighbours a mosque and church and has been the subject of an ongoing dispute between Muslims and Orthodox Christians, who are the dominant group in Ethiopia.

Amhara's regional government said the violence erupted as people clashed over using stones from the area for burial purposes, fighting over whether the materials were being taken from the cemetery or church compound.

In Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa on Friday, Muslims staged a demonstration over the Gondar violence as they gathered for a mass iftar, the traditional sunset meal breaking the fast during the holy month of Ramadan.

"Justice for Amhara victims in Gondar," they chanted. "We need fair justice."

Ethiopia / anti-muslim / attack / Mass Arrest

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Sri Lanka rupee value against the dollar has fallen dramatically. Photo: Bloomberg

Insolvent Sri Lanka should cancel its central bank

17m | Panorama
Common Iora singing. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Common Iora nesting: Wary of House Crows, not of humans

3h | Panorama
Dubai. Photo: Collected

4 tour packages for the holiday season

2h | Explorer
Tabaq coffee has launched their fifth outlet in Dhanmondi. Photo: Courtesy

Tabaq Coffee opens new outlet in Dhanmondi

2h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Things to Know about Elon Musk

Things to Know about Elon Musk

27m | Videos
Spotlight with Sharier

Spotlight with Sharier

17h | Videos
Joya Ahsan shares her funny experiences

Joya Ahsan shares her funny experiences

17h | Videos
Does Ukraine-Russia war threaten global military balance?

Does Ukraine-Russia war threaten global military balance?

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Infrastructure

4 times higher cost proposed for traffic monitoring on Dhaka-Mawa highway

2
Picture used on representational purposes. Photo: Shutterstock
Infrastructure

Dhaka city subway project is risky, ambitious: Experts

3
With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours
Industry

With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours

4
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Bangladesh opts to sell surplus power to neighbours

5
KGH Chapter 2. Photo: Collected
Splash

Amazon Prime Video acquires OTT Rights for KGF: Chapter 2

6
You can insure yourself at banks from this year
Economy

You can insure yourself at banks from this year