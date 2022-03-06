Mariupol evacuation halted for a second day: ICRC

International Committee of the Red Cross says that the evacuation of civilians from the besieged south-eastern city of Mariupol has been halted.

Ukrainian and Russian forces blamed each other for failing to observe a ceasefire to allow local people to escape, after a similar agreement fell apart yesterday, reports BBC.

The ICRC wrote: "People are living in terror in Mariupol, desperate for safety. Today's attempt to start evacuating an estimated 200,000 people has failed. The failed attempts underscore the absence of a detailed and functioning agreement between parties to the conflict."