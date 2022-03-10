Mariupol deputy mayor claims 1,207 bodies collected from streets

World+Biz

TBS Reports
10 March, 2022, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 10 March, 2022, 09:59 pm

Related News

Mariupol deputy mayor claims 1,207 bodies collected from streets

The city authorities said Mariupol had experienced "nine days of continuous shelling of the civilian population" with "half a million people without light, water, heat and communications."

TBS Reports
10 March, 2022, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 10 March, 2022, 09:59 pm
File photo. Fire is seen in Mariupol after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, 3 March, 2022, in this image obtained from social media by REUTERS.
File photo. Fire is seen in Mariupol after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, 3 March, 2022, in this image obtained from social media by REUTERS.

A total of 1,207 civilians have died during a nine-day siege by Russian forces of Ukraine's port city of Mariupol, its local authorities said on Wednesday.

The deputy mayor of the besieged southern port of Mariupol says he doesn't know how many people have been killed in total in the city, but the most recent figure is 1,207, reports BBC.

These are "just bodies that we collected on the street", Mariupol deputy mayor Serhiy Orlov said.

He said that 47 people had been buried in a mass grave as it was not possible to reach burial sites outside the city. "Not all of them were identified," he added.

Orlov said it has not been possible to evacuate people from the city or bring in aid. About 100 people trying to flee in private cars had to turn back on Wednesday, he said, after Russian forces at a checkpoint started to shoot "not directly into the cars, but around the cars".

Earlier Wednesday, a Russian air strike seriously damaged a children's hospital in the city of more than 400,000, injuring 17 staff, in an attack condemned by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy as an "atrocity" and described as "barbaric" by the White House.

The city authorities said Mariupol had experienced "nine days of continuous shelling of the civilian population" with "half a million people without light, water, heat and communications."

Several evacuation efforts have failed and Ukrainian ombudsman Lyudmyla Denisova said on Wednesday that the city faces a humanitarian crisis, while the planned evacuation route to Zaporizhzhia in the northwest has not been demined.

The city's mayor Vadym Boichenko posted a video in which he said: "My heart today is full of rage."

"Today Russia led by its leader President (Vladimir) Putin carried out an air strike on a peaceful city, firing on a children's hospital," he said.

"They wanted to take away the lives of our children, our women, our doctors."

He asked for Ukraine's international partners to help and for a no-fly zone to be established over Ukraine.

"We will hold on to the end," he vowed.

Top News

Russia / Ukraine / Ukraine crisis / Ukraine -Russia conflict / Russia-Ukraine war / Mariupol / Mariupol seige

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Switching jobs? Ask yourself these questions first

8h | Pursuit
Human capital might be your most reliable source of retirement income. Photo: Justin Sullivan

Retiring is not necessarily the same as not working

12h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

How to effectively find jobs through social media

13h | Pursuit
Photo: Bloomberg

Iron curtain comes down on energy

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Skib Khan to release new album

Skib Khan to release new album

3h | Videos
Tesla owner charged $608,000 for charging

Tesla owner charged $608,000 for charging

3h | Videos
Fraud gang steals money from bKash customers

Fraud gang steals money from bKash customers

3h | Videos
US rejects Poland's Mig 29 offer to Ukraine

US rejects Poland's Mig 29 offer to Ukraine

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

2
Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port

3
Infograph: TBS
Economy

Sri Lankan company snaps up Agora 

4
Shahnaz Shimul. Photo: Courtesy
Splash

From beauty influencer to an entrepreneur, Shahnaz Shimul does it all

5
Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh
Economy

Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh

6
Xinyi Glass Holdings eyes plant in Bangladesh
Economy

Chinese glass giant keen to invest $200m in Bangladesh