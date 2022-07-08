Man who shot Shinzo Abe

World+Biz

TBS Report
08 July, 2022, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2022, 03:41 pm

Related News

Man who shot Shinzo Abe

TBS Report
08 July, 2022, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2022, 03:41 pm
Man who shot Shinzo Abe

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot on Friday (8 July)  while he was speaking at an election rally.

The shooter has been identified as 41-year-old Tetsuya Yamagami, according to reports by Japanese media.

Media reports suggest that he is a former military man.

He was standing 10 feet away behind Shinzo Abe when he opened fire on him. Soon after, law enforcers rushed to the spot and tackled Yamagami to the ground.

Tetsuya Yamagami is now being quizzed at the Nara Nishi Police Station in Japan.

Local media added that he confessed to the police that he "targeted Abe with the goal of killing him." He was reportedly "dissatisfied" with Shinzo Abe.

He used a shotgun in his killing mission and has been charged with attempted murder, said reports.

The gun is believed to have been hand-made by the accused gunman.

Political violence is rare in Japan, a country with strict gun regulations.

In 2007 the mayor of Nagasaki was shot and killed by a yakuza gangster. The head of the Japan Socialist Party was assassinated during a speech in 1960 by a right-wing youth with a samurai short sword.

Top News

Japan / Shinzo Abe shooting / Shinzo Abe

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bobby Ghosh. Sketch: TBS

Who would replace Boris Johnson? Here are his likely successors

4h | Panorama
Shakti Bidyalaya runs mass education programmes among street and slum children. Photo: Courtesy

Banglar Pathshala: In search for the true meaning of education

6h | Panorama
Special recipes for Eid-ul-Azha 2022

Special recipes for Eid-ul-Azha 2022

6h | Food
Illustration: TBS

Power cuts are back. Was this inevitable?

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How effective was 100% electrification

How effective was 100% electrification

6h | Videos
How to achieve success in life

How to achieve success in life

6h | Videos
New technology to benefit pilgrims at Hajj

New technology to benefit pilgrims at Hajj

19h | Videos
Load shedding is back

Load shedding is back

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

2
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

3
Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM
Bangladesh

Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM

4
Padma Bridge opens up investment spree in south
Industry

Padma Bridge opens up investment spree in south

5
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

6
Build Dhaka East-West Elevated Expressway, relocate kitchen markets: PM
Bangladesh

Build Dhaka East-West Elevated Expressway, relocate kitchen markets: PM