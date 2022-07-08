Man who shot Shinzo Abe

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot on Friday (8 July) while he was speaking at an election rally.

The shooter has been identified as 41-year-old Tetsuya Yamagami, according to reports by Japanese media.

Media reports suggest that he is a former military man.

He was standing 10 feet away behind Shinzo Abe when he opened fire on him. Soon after, law enforcers rushed to the spot and tackled Yamagami to the ground.

Tetsuya Yamagami is now being quizzed at the Nara Nishi Police Station in Japan.

Local media added that he confessed to the police that he "targeted Abe with the goal of killing him." He was reportedly "dissatisfied" with Shinzo Abe.

He used a shotgun in his killing mission and has been charged with attempted murder, said reports.

The gun is believed to have been hand-made by the accused gunman.

Political violence is rare in Japan, a country with strict gun regulations.

In 2007 the mayor of Nagasaki was shot and killed by a yakuza gangster. The head of the Japan Socialist Party was assassinated during a speech in 1960 by a right-wing youth with a samurai short sword.