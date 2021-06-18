Mamata Banerjee vs Suvendu Adhikari: Calcutta HC lists Nandigram election plea for next Thursday

18 June, 2021, 11:55 am
18 June, 2021

File Photo: Hindustan Times
File Photo: Hindustan Times

The Calcutta high court on Friday deferred to June 24 hearing in the petition filed by West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee challenging Suvendu Adhikari's Nandigram win in the 2021 state assembly elections. The high-profile case was slated to be heard virtually by Justice Kausik Chanda at 11am today. "Let the matter be listed next Thursday. In the meantime, the Registrar shall file a report before this court as to whether the petition has been filed in conformity with the Representation of People Act," the Calcutta HC directed in its Friday order.

The Calcutta high court began hearing West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's petition on Friday. When the matter was listed before Justice Chanda, the chief minister's counsel Soumendra Nath Mukherjee requested that the matter be deferred to next week. The court accepted the request, listing the matter for next Thursday, i.e. June 24.

This is a developing story. Further details are to be updated.

