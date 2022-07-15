Malik, acquitted in deadly 1985 Air India bombing, killed in Canada

World+Biz

Reuters
15 July, 2022, 09:25 am
Last modified: 15 July, 2022, 09:31 am

Related News

Malik, acquitted in deadly 1985 Air India bombing, killed in Canada

The 1985 Air India bombing killed 329 people

Reuters
15 July, 2022, 09:25 am
Last modified: 15 July, 2022, 09:31 am
Sikh activist Ripudaman Singh Malik (C) smiles as he leaves a Vancouver court March 16, 2005, after being found not guilty in the 1985 bombing of an Air India flight off the Irish coast. Malik and his co-accused were both freed after a Surpreme Court judge ruled testimony against them was not credible. REUTERS/Lyle Stafford/File Photo
Sikh activist Ripudaman Singh Malik (C) smiles as he leaves a Vancouver court March 16, 2005, after being found not guilty in the 1985 bombing of an Air India flight off the Irish coast. Malik and his co-accused were both freed after a Surpreme Court judge ruled testimony against them was not credible. REUTERS/Lyle Stafford/File Photo

A man was shot dead in British Columbia on Thursday who local media reports said was Ripudaman Singh Malik, a Canadian Sikh businessman acquitted in connection with the 1985 Air India bombing that killed 329 people.

Police, in a statement responding to a Reuters request for information on Malik's death, said they had found a man suffering from gunshot wounds when officers responded to a reported shooting just before 9:30 am (1630 GMT).

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police's (RCMP) statement did not name the man but said he died on the scene in Surrey, British Columbia. An RCMP spokesperson said they could not name the victim and that the investigation was ongoing.

Local media, citing sources and a witness, reported that the man was Malik.

The attack on Air India Flight 182, which exploded over the Atlantic Ocean in 1985, is one of history's deadliest bombings of a commercial airliner.

Police have alleged it was plotted by Sikh extremists living in Canada as revenge on India for its storming of Sikhism's Golden Temple in Amritsar in 1984.

The RCMP, in its statement on Thursday, said the killing appeared to be targeted and that they had found a suspect vehicle fully engulfed in fire.

Authorities were still looking for the suspects and a second vehicle that may have been used as getaway vehicle, the RCMP added.

Malik and Ajaib Singh Bagri, a sawmill worker in Kamloops, British Columbia, were charged in 2000 with bombing Flight 182.

They were also charged with killing two baggage handlers who died when a suitcase bomb, alleged by police as designed to destroy another Air India jet over the Pacific Ocean, exploded in Japan's Narita airport.

Both were acquitted of the charges in 2005 after a trial that lasted nearly two years and heard from 115 witnesses.

Canadian police were criticized for an investigation that some said was bungled and led to just one conviction - Inderjit Singh Reyat, who pleaded guilty in 2003 to a charge of manslaughter for helping collect materials used to make the bombs.

The Canadian government also formally apologized in 2010 to families of the Air India victims, saying authorities failed to act on information that could have prevented the attack or catch those responsible.

Top News

Air India Bombing / Malik / kill

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

‘We need to strengthen the institutions responsible for ensuring competition in the market’

34m | Panorama
Charcu Deli: Charcuterie experience straight to your home

Charcu Deli: Charcuterie experience straight to your home

54m | Food
John Bolton, a former US ambassador to the United Nations and former White House national security adviser. Photo: Bloomberg

John Bolton’s confession about foreign coups: What’s new?

22h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Rameen Shakur: A doctor, scientist, entrepreneur and a son

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What experts say about dollar and fuel crisis

What experts say about dollar and fuel crisis

11h | Videos
Booming business of job guide books

Booming business of job guide books

11h | Videos
US planned coups in several countries

US planned coups in several countries

12h | Videos
Aryan Khan getting his passport back

Aryan Khan getting his passport back

14h | Videos

Most Read

1
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

2
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

3
Representational image.
World+Biz

6 major countries that went bankrupt in recent times

4
Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045
Bangladesh

Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045

5
The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155
Wheels

The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155

6
Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty
NBR

Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty