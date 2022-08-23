Malaysia's ex-PM Najib and the multi-billion dollar 1MDB scandal

World+Biz

Reuters
23 August, 2022, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 23 August, 2022, 05:38 pm

Related News

Malaysia's ex-PM Najib and the multi-billion dollar 1MDB scandal

Reuters
23 August, 2022, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 23 August, 2022, 05:38 pm
Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak leaves Kuala Lumpur High Court in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, August 19, 2019/ Reuters
Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak leaves Kuala Lumpur High Court in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, August 19, 2019/ Reuters

Malaysia's top court ordered former prime minister Najib Razak to begin a 12-year prison sentence on Tuesday after rejecting his appeal against a conviction on charges related to a multi-billion dollar graft scandal at state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB). 

The following are details of the scandal and cases brought against him:

What is 1MDB?

1MDB was a sovereign fund set up in 2009 with the help of Malaysian financier Jho Low to promote economic development.

Najib, who was prime minister from 2009 to 2018, co-founded 1MDB and chaired its advisory board until 2016.

How did billions go missing?

1MDB raised billions of dollars in bonds for use in investment projects and joint ventures between 2009 and 2013.

Conducting its largest ever kleptocracy investigation, the US Department of Justice (DoJ) said $4.5 billion was diverted to offshore bank accounts and shell companies, many linked to Low. Malaysian authorities say billions more remain unaccounted for.

The siphoned funds were used to buy luxury assets and real estate for Low and his associates, including a private jet, a superyacht, hotels, jewelry, and to finance the 2013 Hollywood film "The Wolf of Wall Street", US lawsuits have said.

Low, a fugitive, has been charged in Malaysia and the United States over his central role in the case. He denies wrongdoing.

His whereabouts are unknown. Malaysia has said he is in China, but Beijing denies it.

Najib was not named by the DoJ, but was alluded to in the investigation as "Malaysian Official 1", according to Malaysian and US sources.

What are the cases against Najib?

Malaysian authorities say Najib illegally received more than $1 billion traceable to 1MDB.

A person described in US lawsuits as "Malaysian Official 1" allegedly received more than $1 billion in 1MDB funds, some of which was used to buy jewelry for the person's wife.

The lawsuits said the person received $681 million shortly before Malaysia's 2013 election, when the Barisan Nasional coalition led by Najib's United Malays National Organisation held onto power while losing the popular vote.

Najib, voted out in a 2018 election amid public anger over the scandal, is facing 42 criminal charges over losses at 1MDB and other state entities. If convicted, he could face decades in prison as well as hefty fines.

In July 2020, in the first of five trials, he was sentenced to 12 years in prison and a 210 million ringgit ($46.94 million) fine after being found guilty of criminal breach of trust, abuse of power, and money laundering for illegally receiving about $10 million from SRC International, a former 1MDB unit.

The verdict was upheld by an appellate court last year, and on Tuesday the Federal Court ruled against Najib's final appeal.

Other trials he faces involve funds at 1MDB and other government bodies, as well as allegations of audit tampering. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

What are the status of these cases?

Despite the scandal, Najib has retained some of his former popularity and remains influential within UMNO, which is now back in power.

He remains on trial in the four other cases.

Najib has said he was misled by Low and other 1MDB officials into believing the funds banked into his accounts were donated by the Saudi royal family.

How are authorities investigating 1MDB?

At least six countries, including Singapore and Switzerland, have launched financial mismanagement and criminal investigations into 1MDB dealings, in a global probe that has implicated financial institutions and high-ranking officials worldwide.

In 2020, US firm Goldman Sachs agreed to pay more than $5 billion, including a record $2.9 billion in the United States, to settle investigations into its role in underwriting $6.5 billion in bond sales for 1MDB.

In April, former Goldman Sachs banker Roger Ng, a Malaysian, was convicted by a US court of conspiring to violate an anti-corruption law and money laundering. He is the first, and likely only, person to face trial in the United States over the scheme. 

($1 = 4.4740 ringgit)

Najib Razak / Malaysian ex-PM Najib / Malaysia / 1MDB

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Julian Lee. Illustration: TBS

Iran’s return would fill a Russia-shaped hole in oil supplies

17h | Panorama
The struggle of Bangladeshi tea workers to raise their minimum wage has been dragging in for years. Photo: Collected

Shocked by tea workers' wages? Everyone else is not doing any better

7h | Panorama
While taking a photo, Sikder Ahmed focuses mainly on colour and wants people to feel a deep resonance when they see his photography. Photo: Sikder Ahmed

Sikder Ahmed: From aviator to bird’s-eye photographer

8h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

A fork in the road for development financing

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Why price of two major food grains jumped in country despite declining globally

Why price of two major food grains jumped in country despite declining globally

1h | Videos
Students returning to cinemas to watch Bangla films

Students returning to cinemas to watch Bangla films

1h | Videos
Restaurant of mistaken orders

Restaurant of mistaken orders

3h | Videos
Ways to prevent Cox's Bazar beach erosion

Ways to prevent Cox's Bazar beach erosion

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Migration

Can Bangladesh benefit from Canada’s 10 lakh job vacancies?

2
Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil
Energy

Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil

3
Photo of Bangladesh Secretariat/Collected
Bangladesh

Govt, autonomous offices to run 7 hours daily to save energy

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Bangladesh is not in a crisis situation: IMF

5
Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings
Banking

Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings

6
Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay
Economy

Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay