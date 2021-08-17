Malaysian lawmakers to submit PM choice amid political turmoil

Malaysia's members of cabinet pose for a picture after a meeting in Putrajaya, Malaysia August 16, 2021. Photo :Reuters

The speaker of Malaysia's parliament has asked lawmakers to each submit a letter stating their choice of the next prime minister after Muhyiddin Yassin stepped down this week, deepening a long-running political crisis.

Muhyiddin resigned on Monday with no obvious successor as the Southeast Asian nation battles a COVID-19 surge and an economic slump. He cited lack of parliamentary support, but will stay on as caretaker until a new government is formed.

The constitutional monarch, King Al-Sultan Abdullah, who met leaders of political parties on Tuesday, had previously ruled out elections because of the pandemic, saying he would appoint a prime minister he believed likely to command a majority.

In line with a decree by the king, the lawmakers have until 4 p.m. (0800 GMT) on Wednesday to send the letters to the palace, parliament speaker Azhar Azizan Harun said.

"I am giving a notice to you to present one declaration letter that clearly states one lawmaker that has your confidence to become the ninth prime minister," he said in the notice to lawmakers seen by Reuters.

The letters may be sent by facsimile, email or on the online messaging service WhatsApp, he added, saying there would be no in-person submission at the palace because of COVID-19 risks.

Last year, when then premier Mahathir Mohamad quit unexpectedly, the king met all 222 members of parliament to seek their choices for the next leader.

After a week of discussions, he picked Muhyiddin.

At present, no lawmaker has a clear majority in parliament. The opposition bloc and Malaysia's biggest party are split on support for their prime ministerial candidates.

POLITICAL INSTABILITY

The ringgit currency stabilised on Tuesday after falling to a one-year low a day earlier. The benchmark stock index gained 1% following some losses on Monday.

Malaysia has been in a state of political flux since widespread graft accusations led to the 2018 election defeat of the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), which had governed for more than 60 years since independence.

The Mahathir-led alliance brought the opposition to power for the first time, but it collapsed from infighting.

Muhyiddin put together a coalition with political parties that were defeated in the 2018 polls, including UMNO.

But that alliance was also fragile, and a constant tussle with UMNO, which balked at playing second fiddle, prompted Muhyiddin's resignation after just 17 months in office.

UMNO could now reclaim the leadership role, as many likely successors to Muhyiddin belong to the party. Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim could also stake a claim.

No single political party has the majority in parliament, so a successful prime ministerial candidate will have to forge a coalition.

"The prime minister's resignation both lengthens and increases uncertainty as the eventual coalition formed can create policy delay, changes as well as the coalition being unstable itself," analysts at Affin Hwang Capital said in a research note.